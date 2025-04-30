Why Meydan Is The Smart Investor's Choice In Dubai's Booming Property Market

Meydan is emerging as Dubai's next luxury real estate hotspot, driven by a surge in upscale, sustainable developments aligned with the Urban Master Plan 2040.

Luxury property sales above AED 15 million reached AED 71 billion in 2024, marking a 688% increase since 2015 and highlighting sustained investor demand.

Projected rental yields of 6–8% in Meydan outperform similar upscale districts, reinforcing its appeal as a high-return investment destination.

ZāZEN Properties , a leading sustainable and award-winning real estate developer in the UAEhighlights Meydan as one of Dubai's most rapidly emerging destinations for high-quality living and high-yield real estate investment. Backed by a surge in upscale developments, forward-thinking urban planning, and strong market performance, Meydan is drawing attention from discerning investors and homebuyers. Its growth aligns closely with the goals outlined in Dubai's Urban Master Plan 2040 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which prioritises connected, sustainable and community-focused development.

Already recognised as one of Dubai's most upscale localities, Meydan offers a mix of residential, commercial and family-focused experiences, characterised by premium retail outlets, luxury hotels, fine-dining establishments, and expansive green spaces. This strategy not only elevates residents' quality of life but also attracts environmentally conscious investors seeking a more natural environment with long-term value.

Luxury real estate sales continue to soar, with properties priced above AED 15 million reaching AED 71 billion in sales value in 2024, a remarkable 688% increase since 20151. This trend is expected to persist as demand outpaces supply, with Meydan seeing a series of landmark developments reinforcing its potential. These include an AED 947 million ultra-luxury villa project, an AED 300 million residential project of 110 exclusive homes by an international developer, an AED 100 million community featuring eco-friendly residences with smart home technology, and other bespoke villas and apartment buildings.

Madhav Dhar, COO and Co-Founder of ZāZEN Properties, commented,“Meydan is emerging as an ideal micro market for high-end sustainable community living. Its combination of high-quality, luxury developments, strategic location, and focus on larger green community spaces aligns well with ZāZEN Properties' vision of delivering thoughtful, future-ready living experiences.”

He added,“Its accessibility from Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, coupled with proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Dubai International Airport, makes Meydan an ideal choice for investors and residents alike.”

Residents of Meydan enjoy proximity to world-class amenities, including golf courses, cycling tracks, iconic Crystal Lagoon beaches, and the upcoming Meydan One Mall. This modern district is emerging as a forward-thinking urban centre-blending sustainable innovation with refined living. With projected annual rental yields between 6% and 8%, Meydan offers returns that exceed averages seen in other prime locations across Dubai2 and globally.

As the area continues to evolve, ZāZEN Properties remains committed to delivering high-quality, LEED-certified developments that support Dubai's visionary urban future and add value to how its residents live.​

ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community living in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize high quality & community focused living spaces. The sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive.

The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. Additionally, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE's first LEED Gold certified residential project and has won the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year award, at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards. ZāZEN One has set a benchmark in the Jumeirah Village area, winning multiple accolades, including the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year in 2022 and the Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at the International Property Awards. Recently, the ZāZEN brand secured two wins at the Arabian Property Awards and Sustainable Development of the Year at the World Realty Congress Awards. Additionally, the ZāZEN brand was featured among the Top 10 Green Developers, the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC by Construction Week in 2023 and 2024.

Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens and The Hub Residences, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending modern design, quality, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to build high quality, community focused, sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, and adding value to Dubai's residential landscape.

