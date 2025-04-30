403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly Blast at Iranian Fireworks Plant Claims 2 Lives
(MENAFN) A deadly explosion at a fireworks production facility in central Iran’s Isfahan province has resulted in two deaths and left one individual critically injured. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday at a plant located in Shahinshahr County. According to reports, the blast led to the immediate fatalities of two workers. One other person suffered serious burns and was rushed to a hospital via airlift for urgent treatment.
Mansour Shishehforoush, head of the provincial crisis management office, confirmed the casualties and assured the public that the investigation into the cause of the explosion would be carried out thoroughly. Shishehforoush emphasized that the exact cause of the explosion will be determined after a thorough investigation is conducted.
The factory, which specializes in the production of fireworks, is operated by a local company. The cause of the explosion remains unclear at this time, though officials have promised a detailed inquiry into the tragic event.
Mansour Shishehforoush, head of the provincial crisis management office, confirmed the casualties and assured the public that the investigation into the cause of the explosion would be carried out thoroughly. Shishehforoush emphasized that the exact cause of the explosion will be determined after a thorough investigation is conducted.
The factory, which specializes in the production of fireworks, is operated by a local company. The cause of the explosion remains unclear at this time, though officials have promised a detailed inquiry into the tragic event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment