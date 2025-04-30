HANDSHAKE SPEAKEASY FROM MEXICO CITY IS NAMED THE BEST BAR IN NORTH AMERICA FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW AS THE RANKING OF NORTH AMERICA's 50 BEST BARS IS REVEALED
|
Position
|
Bar
|
Town
|
1
|
Handshake Speakeasy
|
Mexico City
|
2
|
Superbueno
|
New York
|
3
|
Tlecān
|
Mexico City
|
4
|
Jewel of the South
|
New Orleans
|
5
|
Sip & Guzzle
|
New York
|
6
|
Overstory
|
New York
|
7
|
Bar Pompette
|
Toronto
|
8
|
El Gallo Altanero
|
Guadalajara
|
9
|
Licorería Limantour
|
Mexico City
|
10
|
Kumiko
|
Chicago
|
11
|
Clemente Bar
|
New York
|
12
|
Mírate
|
Los Angeles
|
13
|
Café La Trova
|
Miami
|
14
|
Bar Mauro
|
Mexico City
|
15
|
Martiny's
|
New York
|
16
|
Pacific Cocktail Haven
|
San Francisco
|
17
|
True Laurel
|
San Francisco
|
18
|
Employees Only
|
New York
|
19
|
Double Chicken Please
|
New York
|
20
|
Baltra Bar
|
Mexico City
|
21
|
Civil Liberties
|
Toronto
|
22
|
Aruba Day Drink
|
Tijuana
|
23
|
Service Bar
|
Washington DC
|
24
|
Thunderbolt
|
Los Angeles
|
25
|
Best Intentions
|
Chicago
|
26
|
Botanist Bar
|
Vancouver
|
27
|
Arca
|
Tulum
|
28
|
The Keefer Bar
|
Vancouver
|
29
|
Selva
|
Oaxaca
|
30
|
Library by the Sea
|
Grand Cayman
|
31
|
Cloakroom
|
Montreal
|
32
|
La Factoría
|
San Juan
|
33
|
Maison Premiere
|
New York
|
34
|
Bijou Drinkery Room
|
Mexico City
|
35
|
Hanky Panky
|
Mexico City
|
36
|
Atwater Cocktail Club
|
Montreal
|
37
|
Bar Mordecai
|
Toronto
|
38
|
Meadowlark
|
Chicago
|
39
|
Bisous
|
Chicago
|
40
|
Kaito del Valle
|
Mexico City
|
41
|
Yacht Club
|
Denver
|
42
|
Katana Kitten
|
New York
|
43
|
Angel's Share
|
New York
|
44
|
Mother
|
Toronto
|
45
|
Allegory
|
Washington DC
|
46
|
Dante
|
New York
|
47
|
Café de Nadie
|
Mexico City
|
48
|
Silver Lyan
|
Washington DC
|
49
|
Bekeb
|
San Miguel de Allende
|
50
|
Cure
|
New Orleans
For media center access, please visit:
Follow 50 Best:
-
Follow on Instagram: @50BestBars #NorthAmericas50BestBars
Follow on X: @50BestBars
Like on Facebook: @50BestBars
Follow on LinkedIn: The World's 50 Best Bars
Subscribe to the YouTube channel: 50 Best Bars TV
Visit the website:
About North America's 50 Best Bars
Following the success of The World's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, and the establishment of Asia's 50 Best Bars in 2016, 50 Best launched North America's 50 Best Bars, with the first edition of the awards held in New York, N.Y. on June 7, 2022. It shines a much-deserved spotlight on the region as a world-class drinks' destination and acts as a mouthpiece for the outstanding talent coming through. The inaugural North America's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony and unveiling of the list provided a unique opportunity to unite bartenders, bar owners, cocktail aficionados and drinks media from all over the region at a captivating celebration of drinks, hospitality, passion and talent. North America's 50 Best Bars includes voting for bars from Canada, the US, Mexico and the Caribbean. William Reed, which owns the 50 Best brand, is entirely responsible for the organization of the awards, the voting system and the respective lists.
How the Voting Works
The ranking for North America's 50 Best Bars will reflect the best bar experiences based on the votes of the Academy members, who comprise anonymous North American bar industry experts from the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The voting split of these bar industry experts is 33% bartenders and bar owners, 33%, drinks writers and educators, and 33% well-traveled cocktail experts. There is a 50/50 gender balance among the voters.
This year's Academy is made up of more than 300 voters. This change was implemented to obtain a wider snapshot and ensure a greater number of diverse voices are heard in the voting process. Moreover, as per all 50 Best lists for restaurants, bars, and hotels, a minimum of 25% of Academy members are refreshed annually to keep the perspectives dynamic and relevant. Members of the 50 Best organization do not vote and do not control the composition of the list; that is the collective role of the voting Academy. This means that bars cannot apply to be on the list and no sponsors have any influence on the list.
The Academy is divided into 7 regions: USA Northeast; USA Midwest; USA West; USA South; Canada East; Canada West; Mexico and the Caribbean. Each region has its own panel of members including a chairperson, called the Academy Chair. The Chairs each select a voting panel, ensuring a balanced selection. Each North America Academy member will vote for 7 bars, with a maximum of 5 in the home country (or state in the US) where they are based. Voters also have the option to vote for a further 2 (or more) bars located outside of their home country (or US state) up to a maximum of 7.
The lists of North America's 50 Best Bars and The World's 50 Best Bars are the results of two separate votes from two different voting Academies, taking place at different times and assessing different geographical regions. Therefore, the results from voting create two separate lists, with different rankings.
Voting is carried out individually and strictly confidentially on a secure site and remains confidential before the list announcement. Academy Chairs are not privy to, and have no knowledge of, the votes cast by the voters in their respective regions. They are not spokespeople for the 50 Best brand.
The list will be the result of a poll of more than 300 experts (all within the North American continent), who each cast votes for the bars where they have had their 'best experience' during the last 18 months before the voting deadline. The list is a simple computation of votes by North American voters for bars in North America. Further information on the Academy Chairs and how the voting works is available on the FAQs page here .
About the Main Sponsor: Perrier
For more than a century, Perrier® has collaborated with some of the world's most influential major artists, including Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí, Bernard Villemot, and Jean-Gabriel Domergue, each of whom in their own way have demonstrated a certain artistic irreverence. With a history that began in 1863 in Vergèze, in the Gard region of France, the Perrier® brand is now recognized worldwide thanks to its iconic green bottle. Appreciated in more than 140 countries, the brand is acclaimed for its natural mineral water combined with the power of its bubbles.
Partners:
-
Destination Vancouver – Official Host Destination Partner
Perrier – Official Water Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in North America and The Best Bar in Mexico
Michter's – Official American Whiskey Partner; sponsor of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award
Nikka Whisky – Official Whisky of the World Partner; sponsor of Nikka Highest Climber Award and The Best Bar in West USA
Ketel One – Official Vodka Partner; sponsor of Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
Three Cents – Official Mixers Partner; sponsor of Three Cents Best New Opening Award
Siete Misterios – Official Mezcal Partner; sponsor of Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award
Disaronno – Official Italian Liqueur Partner; sponsor of Disaronno Highest New Entry Award
Roku Gin – Official Gin Partner; sponsor of Roku Industry Icon Award
Altos Tequila – Official Tequila Partner; sponsor of Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award
Naked Malt – Official Scotch Whisky Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Northeast USA
Cointreau – Official Orange Liqueur Partner
Rémy Martin – Official Cognac Partner; sponsor of Rémy Martin Legend of the List
Campari – Official Bitters Partner; sponsor of Campari One To Watch Award
Torres Brandy – Official Brandy Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Canada
St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur - Official French Liqueur Partner; sponsor of Best Bar Design Award
Tia Maria – Official Coffee Liqueur Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Midwest USA
Almave – Official Non Alcoholic Partner
Les Vergers Boiron – Official Fruit Purée Partner
Matusalem – Official Rum Partner; sponsor of ceremonial scarves
Mancino Vermouth – Official Vermouth Partner; sponsor of ceremonial shakers
Amaro Lucano – Official Amaro Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in South USA and ceremonial shakers
Scrappy's Bitters – Official Cocktail Bitters Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in the Caribbean
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar – Official Venue partner
Reflections The Garden Terrace – Official Venue Partner
Photo:
PDF:
Logo:
SOURCE 50 Best
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment