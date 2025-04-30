Crédit Agricole Assurances: Outstanding Activity With Record Net Inflows
|Rating agency
|Date of last decision
|Main operating subsidiaries
|Crédit Agricole Assurances
|Outlook
|Subordinated debt
|S&P Global Ratings
|October 3, 2024
|A+
|A
|Stable
|BBB+
HIGHLIGHTS SINCE THE LAST PUBLICATION
- Crédit Agricole committed to supporting France Parkinson Crédit Agricole Assurances strengthened its presence in the regions by inaugurating two new low-carbon Claims Management Units, in Saint-Etienne and Pau Press Release for availability of the 2024 Group CAA SFCR Call for projects for caregivers 2025: Crédit Agricole Assurances committed to mental health Crédit Agricole Assurances partners with Whysol Investments to support the growth of Whysol Renewables in renewable energy sources and battery storage in Italy Crédit Agricole Assurances has successfully placed its first issue of €750M of Tier 1 super subordinated notes at an initial fixed annual rate of 6.250% Crédit Agricole Assurances opened a new branch for its subsidiary Crédit Agricole Creditor Insurance, in Stuttgart Release for availability of an Investor Presentation CAA – March 2025 (FY-24 figures) Crédit Agricole Assurances: 2024 results and 2025 outlook Spirica partners with PERmute, the fintech that makes retirement savings plan transfers more streamlined and reliable
About Crédit Agricole Assurances
Crédit Agricole Assurances, France's leading insurer, is Crédit Agricole group's subsidiary, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole's banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. At the end of 2024, Crédit Agricole Assurances had more than 6,700 employees. Its 2024 premium income (non-GAAP) amounted to 43.6 billion euros.
| Press contacts
Géraldine Bailacq +33 (0)6 81 75 87 59
Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)6 19 60 48 53
Julien Badé +33 (0)7 85 18 68 05
| Investor relations contacts
Yael Beer-Gabel +33 (0)1 57 72 66 84
Gaël Hoyer +33 (0)1 57 72 62 22
Sophie Santourian +33 (0)1 57 72 43 42
Cécile Roy +33 (0)1 57 72 61 86
1 (( Non-GAAP )) revenues
2 Excluding the 1st consolidation of CATU (Crédit Agricole Towaraystow Ubezpieczeń, property and casualty insurance subsidiary in Poland) on 30 June 2024 with retroactive effect from 1 January 2024, changes are: +20.7% for total premium income, +5.4% for international premium income and +0.1% for Crédit Agricole Assurances contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A.'s pre-tax income
3 In local GAAP
4 Savings, Retirement and Protection (funeral)
5 At constant scope: +7.7% growth in non-life gross written premiums, +2.9% increase in the portfolio, net addition of more than 467,000 policies; at March 31, 2025, CATU's portfolio comprised nearly 348,000 policies, including net addition of more than 45,000 policies over one year
6 Percentage of Regional banks and LCL customers with at least one motor, home, health, legal, mobile/portable or personal accident insurance policy marketed by Pacifica, French Crédit Agricole Assurances' non-life insurance subsidiary
7 Percentage of CA Italia network customers with at least one policy marketed by CA Assicurazioni, Italian Crédit Agricole Assurances' non-life insurance subsidiary
8 Excluding savings and retirement
9 P&C combined ratio in France (Pacifica scope) including discounting and excluding undiscounting, net of reinsurance: (claims + operating expenses + commissions) to gross earned premiums
10 CSM or Contractual Service Margin: corresponds to the expected profits by the insurer on the insurance activity, over the duration of the contract, for profitable contracts, for Savings, Retirement, Death and Disability and Creditor products
Attachment
Press release - CAA Q1 2025 results
