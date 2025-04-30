Crédit Agricole Assurances: Outstanding Activity With Record Net Inflows

Press release Paris, April 30, 2025

Outstanding activity with record net inflows

Q1 2025 KEY FIGURES:



Total premium income 1 at a record high of €14.8 billion, up +20.7% 2 Record net inflows of +€4,0 billion, including +€1.9 billion on the General Account

“In the first quarter of 2025, Crédit Agricole Assurances had continued dynamic activity across all business lines, both in France and abroad, and once again proved the usefulness and efficiency of our universal banking and insurance model. In particular, net inflows reached a record high of nearly €4 billion, including €1.9 billion on the General Account. These successes demonstrate the commitment of all our employees who work day after day to satisfy our customers and enable us to consolidate our leading positions in savings and property and casualty. In this year of our 40th anniversary, we will continue to build our new company project and will put conquest at the heart of the strategy with all our partner banks”.

Nicolas Denis, Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Assurances

DOUBLE-DIGIT ACTIVITY GROWTH, DRIVEN BY SAVINGS AND RETIREMENT BUSINESS

In the first quarter of 2025, Crédit Agricole Assurances generated record total premium income1 of €14.8 billion, up +20.7%2 compared to the end of March 2024 driven by France (+23.5%) and international markets (+5.7%2). Life insurance business is particularly dynamic in France (+28.3%) thanks to the success of inflow collection by our partner banks.

In savings and retirement, premium income1 reached €10.8 billion at the end of March 2025, up +26.8% year-on-year. The first three months of 2025 benefited from the full effect of the preferential profit sharing (PAB) offers on euro payments, launched at the end of the first quarter of 2024; these have boosted gross inflows3 on the General Account to €7.1 billion (+36.6%). Unit-Linked gross inflows3 totalled €3.7 billion, up +11.4% compared to the first quarter of 2024. As a result, the share of Unit-Linked within gross inflows3 fell to 34.3% (-4.7 points year on-year).

Net inflows 3 set quarterly record of nearly +€4.0 billion, up +€2.9 billion compared to the first quarter of 2024. By product, net inflows3 amounted to +€2.0 billion on unit-linked and +€1.9 billion on the General Account.

Life insurance outstandings 4 reached €352.4 billion at the end of March 2025 thanks to very strong net inflows and a positive market effect. They included €246.7 billion on the General Account (+1.4% over three months) and €105.7 billion on Unit-Linked (+1.5% over three months). Unit-Linked reserves represented 30.0% of total life insurance outstandings at the end of March 2025, stable compared to December 31, 2024.

In property and casualty 5 , the business continued its momentum with gross written premiums1 up +8.0% compared to the end of March 2024, reaching €2.6 billion. Including CATU, a Polish non-life insurance subsidiary, the portfolio grew by +5.1% and exceeded 16.8 million contracts, representing a net contribution of 512,000 contracts over one year; in addition to the price increases induced by climate change and inflation of repair costs, the average premium benefited from changes in the product mix.

Equipment rates within the Crédit Agricole Group's banking networks kept growing year-on-year, at the Regional Banks (44.2%6, up +0,8 point), LCL (28.0%6, up +0.2 point) and CA Italia (20.3%7, up +1.0 points).

In personal protection (death and disability / creditor / group insurance 8 ), gross written premiums1 increased by +4.3% compared to the end of March 2024, to €1.4 billion. Group insurance recorded an excellent first quarter of 2025 (+23.8%) in connection with the entry into force of a significant group health contract. Creditor insurance (+1.8%) and individual death and disability (+2.7%) are resilient.

A SOLID CONTRIBUTION TO CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.'S PRE-TAX INCOME

Crédit Agricole Assurances contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A.'s pre-tax income was €631 million, stable2 year on year, supported by savings and retirement business (linked to the increase of life insurance outstandings) and property and casualty insurance, offsetting a tightening of technical margins in creditor insurance combined with methodological effects.

The combined ratio 9 stood at 93.2%, an improvement by -0.6 point year-on-year thanks to contained claims.

The net undiscounted combined ratio decreased by -0.4 point over one year to stand at 95.9%, with a broadly neutral effect of discount.

The Contractual Service Margin 10 amounted to €25.8 billion at the end of March 2025, up +2.2% since December 31, 2024, benefiting from a new business contribution which is higher than the release through P&L.

RATINGS