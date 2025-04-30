SONIX Acquires All IP Rights From RUSH Entertainment AG To Build An All-In-One Gaming Platform

SONIX. Play in Sync

SONIX, ultra-low-latency voice chat for gamers, acquires all IP and assets of RUSH Entertainment AG, a leading white-label Esports tournament platform.

- Nicolas AbeleLAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SONIX , the ultra-low-latency voice platform designed for gamers and creators, has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with RUSH Entertainment AG, creators of one of the most advanced white-label tournament platforms in the industry. With this merger, SONIX is consolidating the highest-performance voice chat with a scalable Esports tournament engine - all under one roof.With over 2,500 tournaments hosted and 300,000+ competitive gamers onboarded through the tournament platform, this move marks a new era in the creator economy and competitive gaming infrastructure. Once integrated in the coming months, SONIX will be able to offer the only all-in-one solution enabling creators, Esports teams, and brands to organize, host, and manage everything from small community challenges to LAN-scale tournaments with up to 2,000 participants - seamlessly integrated with real-time voice."At SONIX, we've always believed in empowering communities through cutting-edge technology," said Nicolas Abelé, CEO of SONIX. "Bringing RUSH Entertainment's powerful tournament engine into our ecosystem will allow us to unlock massive potential for content creators and Esports organizations to engage their fans in new, gamified ways."Olivier Muller, COO of SONIX, added: "This merger is more than a technical integration - it's about creating a new standard. No other platform on the market combines low-latency voice with scalable, customizable Esports tournament infrastructure. We're building the ultimate command center for digital communities."The Chairman of RUSH Entertainment stated: "We're thrilled to see our technology integrated into SONIX. Their vision aligns perfectly with ours - putting creators and community builders at the center of the Esports ecosystem. This merger takes competitive gaming and creator engagement to the next level."The integration of the tournament solution with SONIX will roll out in the next months, with early access granted to selected Esports teams, creators, and brand partners.About SONIXSONIX is a Swiss-based technology company redefining real-time voice communication for the gaming and creator economy. With industry-leading latency and AI-powered audio processing, SONIX delivers crystal-clear, instant voice chat - now with built-in tournament infrastructure to come.About RUSH Entertainment AGFounded in Switzerland, RUSH Entertainment AG developed a white-label Esports tournament solution powering thousands of competitive events globally, with more than 2'500 Esports tournaments organized to date.

