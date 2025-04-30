403
Spain launches investigation into massive power grid failure
(MENAFN) Spain has launched an official investigation into the widespread power outage that affected much of the Iberian Peninsula this week, aiming to determine whether a cyberattack could have been behind the incident. The blackout, which disrupted daily life in Spain, Portugal, and briefly in parts of France, prompted the Spanish government to declare a state of emergency on Monday.
Millions of residents were left without electricity, causing significant disruptions in transportation, particularly on roads and at airports. While power has since been restored to nearly all areas, some transport services are still experiencing delays.
Spain’s High Court announced on Tuesday that Judge Jose Luis Calama had ordered an initial inquiry to assess whether cyber sabotage might have played a role. The National Cryptologic Center, national grid operator Red Electrica (REE), and law enforcement agencies were asked to submit detailed reports on the incident within ten days. Calama noted that although the exact cause remains unclear, cyberterrorism is among the potential explanations being considered.
However, REE’s early findings suggest that a cyberattack is unlikely. Eduardo Prieto, the company’s System Operations Chief, said the disruption might be linked to solar energy generation, though it is still too early to reach any firm conclusions.
Portugal’s grid operator, REN, proposed that the blackout may have resulted from an unusual atmospheric phenomenon caused by extreme temperature fluctuations over Spain.
As of Tuesday, nearly all power had been restored across Spain and Portugal, but both nations continue to operate under states of emergency. REE reported that 99% of Spain’s electricity supply had returned to normal. Despite this, the transport minister warned that certain train services, including high-speed routes, would remain limited for the time being.
Experts caution that determining the precise cause of the outage could take weeks. Some have speculated that Spain’s growing dependence on solar power may have played a role, but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez dismissed such claims. At a press briefing, he criticized those suggesting a lack of nuclear energy was to blame, accusing them of spreading misinformation or misunderstanding the situation.
