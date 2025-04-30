403
Erdogan Emphasizes Strengthening Turkish, Italian Ties
(MENAFN) During a press briefing held alongside Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced confidence that Italy will persist in endorsing Turkey’s bid for European Union membership.
He emphasized that Italy has backed this ambition "from the very beginning," suggesting that such support is expected to remain firm moving forward.
Erdogan was in Rome to attend the 4th Intergovernmental Summit between Turkey and Italy.
He underlined that Ankara is determined to enhance collaboration with Italy, particularly in light of the latter’s notable advancements in the defense sector.
According to Erdogan, this partnership will be reinforced through fresh initiatives and joint ventures.
Reflecting on the broader relationship, Erdogan noted that the two nations, both NATO allies and strategic counterparts, have seen their connections strengthen since the inaugural summit in 2008.
He underscored that shared geopolitical interests continue to form the basis of this evolving relationship.
He pointed out that Turkey and Italy enjoy close alignment on key geopolitical matters, including Mediterranean security, developments in the Middle East, the stability of the European region, and the safeguarding of the transatlantic alliance.
Erdogan commended Meloni’s leadership, stating her stance has had “a significant impact on this harmony.”
Erdogan also stressed the vital role of economic and trade relations in bolstering bilateral ties.
“Undoubtedly, another driving force behind these relations is economy and trade,” he said, highlighting that Italy stands among Turkey’s top five trading partners.
He cited robust commercial links in industries such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, and machinery as the reason for surpassing the USD30 billion trade volume target established during the 2022 summit.
