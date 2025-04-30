Winners Of Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Educational Research Award Honoured

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The honouring ceremony of the winners of the ninth edition of the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani Educational Research Award was recently held at Qatar University in an academic atmosphere filled with pride and appreciation.

The event was held under the generous patronage and in the presence of H E Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani, the Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Board of Al-Faisal Without Borders Foundation, in collaboration with the College of Education at Qatar University.

The ceremony was honoured by the presence of Prof. Ibrahim Mohamed Al-Kaabi, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Qatar University, Prof. Asma Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Dean of the College of Education, along with a group of deans, academic researchers, educational experts, and a number of winners and stakeholders in the field of education and research from across the Arab world.

This event marked the culmination of a journey rich in diligence and innovation, where educational researchers came together in a knowledge-driven occasion affirming the role of scientific research in improving education and empowering societies. The large attendance and enthusiastic engagement reflected a deep belief in the importance of supporting solid scientific research and promoting a culture of educational excellence and innovation.

His Excellency Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, the Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Board of Al-Faisal Without Borders Foundation, expressed his joy at the tangible impact the award has had in supporting high-quality educational research. He emphasised that the true investment in the future of nations begins with investing in people, and that sustainable development and advanced knowledge-based societies can only be achieved through supporting serious scientific research and providing enabling environments for researchers that help build aware and capable generations.

He added that this award-the first of its kind in the Arab world dedicated to educational research - has been a vehicle through which Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation has supported education at all levels: students, researchers, academics, leaders, and teachers from various educational institutions across the Arab region, all to spread a culture of educational research, development, and the advancement of the learning process to keep pace with ongoing generational changes.

His Excellency also emphasised the Foundation's commitment to selecting a Board of Trustees comprising individuals with expertise and specialization, to benefit from their experience in setting the necessary criteria and frameworks to further develop the award and maintain the success and distinction it has enjoyed over the past years.

Dr. Omar Al-Ansari, President of Qatar University, stated that the award serves as a pioneering platform for embedding a culture of scientific research aimed at improving education. He noted that educational quality and the development of innovative solutions to pedagogical challenges can only be achieved through rigorous research that connects theory with practice.

The event concluded with the honouring of the winning researchers, who presented high-quality research addressing urgent educational issues and solving contemporary challenges .