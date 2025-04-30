403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dollar Unveils Innovative Mobility Solutions And Subscription Loyalty Program At ATM 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) UAE Car Rental Market Set to Hit $214 Million by 2029
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With the UAE's car rental market projected to surpass USD 214.7 million and serve more than 829,000 users by 2029, Dollar Car Rental UAE has seized the opportunity and spotlight at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 by unveiling a trio of innovative mobility services and a strategic lifestyle partnership with Danube Sports World. Regionally, the Middle East car rental sector is growing even faster, forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.42% , driven by booming tourism, digital transformation, and an increasing demand for flexible, customer-centric solutions. As international visitor spending rises and business travel rebounds, the demand for accessible, premium, and tech-enabled rental solutions continues to climb. Recognizing the region's surging demand for flexible, tech-enabled, and lifestyle-oriented mobility solutions, Dollar UAE has introduced three new services tailored to the evolving needs of customers:
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With the UAE's car rental market projected to surpass USD 214.7 million and serve more than 829,000 users by 2029, Dollar Car Rental UAE has seized the opportunity and spotlight at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 by unveiling a trio of innovative mobility services and a strategic lifestyle partnership with Danube Sports World. Regionally, the Middle East car rental sector is growing even faster, forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.42% , driven by booming tourism, digital transformation, and an increasing demand for flexible, customer-centric solutions. As international visitor spending rises and business travel rebounds, the demand for accessible, premium, and tech-enabled rental solutions continues to climb. Recognizing the region's surging demand for flexible, tech-enabled, and lifestyle-oriented mobility solutions, Dollar UAE has introduced three new services tailored to the evolving needs of customers:
-
Monthly Subscription – A hassle-free alternative to ownership, this model allows customers to drive a vehicle for a month or more with no long-term commitment, and allows them the flexibility to switch models based on their changing lifestyle, travel, or work needs. It's ideal for expats, frequent business travellers, and those seeking ultimate flexibility.
Personal Lease (PL) – Designed for UAE residents and entrepreneurs, this long-term leasing solution offers an all-inclusive, worry-free experience and is a cost-effective alternative to traditional financing. With all-inclusive plans and no hidden fees, it simplifies the process of having a personal vehicle.
Dollar Prestige – Catering to those who seek comfort and class, this premium line features luxury vehicles including BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz. Whether for business meetings or weekend getaways, Dollar Prestige delivers an elevated driving experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment