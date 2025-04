DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Announces Purchase Of Two Megawatts Of AI Data Center Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) ("DMG" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company, announces it has signed a purchase and sale agreement (PSA) for two megawatts of Prefabricated Data Center (“PDC”) infrastructure for a confidential consideration with the same undisclosed counterparty (“Counterparty”) with which it has an MOU signed in February 2025 to purchase 10 megawatts of PDC infrastructure.

This asset purchase payment is in lieu of the previously disclosed US$5M upfront payment with the balance of the to-be-agreed-upon price based on future DMG revenue resulting from artificial intelligence (AI) computing off-take agreements. The Company intends to move the two megawatts of purchased PDC units to either its Christina Lake data center, Malahat Nation lands and/or a temporary storage location in the coming months. DMG intends to acquire the remaining available PDC infrastructure under the original 10-megawatt MOU terms.

Since the signing of the MOU, DMG has made progress with respect to engaging Canadian government entities and enterprises for off-take agreements. DMG has up to 180 days to demonstrate progress towards reaching off-take agreements to maintain its exclusivity towards closing a definitive agreement to acquire the balance of the available PDC units. DMG will issue an additional news release related to the final structure and terms of the potential transaction, and other material information if and when it becomes available.

DMG intends to deploy the PDC units at one or more locations, as the PDC infrastructure can be partitioned into smaller units due to its modular nature. While the infrastructure forms the basis for an AI data center, it does not include medium-voltage power distribution, battery storage or backup power generation, the configuration and amount of which have yet to be determined. Additionally, the PDC is not facilitated with computing, networking nor storage systems, all of which will need to be installed to realize revenue from potential AI off-take agreements.

DMG's CEO Sheldon Bennett stated,“This purchase gives us the foundational capacity to begin moving forward on our AI infrastructure strategy and is appropriately sized, as we believe it is likely that Canadian Sovereign and Private AI installations are likely to start modest in size compared to the large US hyperscalers. Owning this infrastructure gives a unique time to market advantage, which is critical as Canadian government and enterprise entities scramble to protect themselves against international geopolitical forces beyond their control. We also believe this purchase is the most capital efficient way for which we can begin to build a critical mass of AI infrastructure, helping us to maximize our return to shareholders.”

DMG Operational Update

In line with prior guidance, DMG has energized approximately two megawatts of additional hydro mining capacity and has reached 2.0 EH/s hashrate. It expects to energize the remaining two megawatt balance of its 6 megawatt hydro mining deployment plan in the coming week and reach 2.1 EH/s. As the increasing network difficulty has resulted in decreased profitability and the Company has observed heat sensitivity for its Bitmain T21 fleet, DMG may choose to downclock at least a portion of its fleet, which may result in a net fleet hashrate modestly below 2.1 EH/s.

Systemic Trust Company Update

DMG announces that Alvin Leung has been appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer of Systemic Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of DMG, with effect as of April 25, 2025. The Company accepted Lawrence Truong's resignation as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of System Trust Company.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a publicly traded and vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the digital asset and artificial intelligence compute ecosystems. Systemic Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of DMG, is an integral component of DMG's carbon-neutral Bitcoin ecosystem, which enables financial institutions to move bitcoin in a sustainable and regulatory-compliant manner.

