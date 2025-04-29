Los Angeles County Bar Association Takes Stand Against Executive Overreach In New Court Filing

Cover page of brief filed on April 25, 2025, with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia

LACBA Among Nationwide Coalition Challenging Executive Orders That Threaten Legal Profession's Independence

- Sarvenaz Bahar, Los Angeles County Bar Association President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) is opposing recent executive orders that threaten the independence of the legal profession. The association has joined a coalition of bar associations and lawyer membership organizations to file an amici curiae brief supporting Plaintiff Susman Godfrey's motion for summary judgment and for declaratory and permanent injunctive relief in "Susman Godfrey LLP v. Executive Office of the President, et al".

The brief was filed on April 25, 2025, with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. The executive orders in question, issued by the President, target law firms that represent clients or causes deemed contrary to the administration's interests. The coalition argues that these orders are a blatant attempt to intimidate lawyers and coerce them into aligning with the President's agenda, thereby undermining the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary and the legal profession.

The amici curiae brief highlights the dire effects these executive orders have on the legal profession. The brief also underscores the historical importance of an independent bar in maintaining the rule of law. Drawing parallels to authoritarian regimes that have dismantled the independence of the legal profession, the coalition warns that such actions can have dire consequences for democratic governance and individual liberties.

"The independence of the legal profession is a cornerstone of our democracy," states, Sarvenaz Bahar, President of LACBA. "It is essential that lawyers are able to represent clients and advocate for issues of their own choosing without fear of government reprisal. Without this unrestrained advocacy, critical issues will not be presented to the courts for adjudication and potentially unlawful conduct will continue unchallenged. LACBA and other law associations are standing together to protect the integrity of our legal system."

The coalition's brief calls on the court to block these executive orders as unlawful and protect the legal profession's independence. The organizations involved include the Los Angeles Bar Association, the New York City Bar Association, the Boston Bar Association, the Chicago Bar Association, and many others, representing thousands of lawyers across the country.

Signatures on Filed Brief

.New York City Bar Association

.Boston Bar Association

.Chicago Bar Association

.Colorado Bar Association

.Denver Bar Association

.King County Bar Association

.Los Angeles County Bar Association

.New York County Lawyers Association

.Philadelphia Bar Association

.San Diego County Bar Association

.Bar Association of San Francisco

.Asian American Bar Association of New York

.Asian American Bar Association of the Greater Bay Area

.Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Silicon Valley

.Beverly Hills Bar Association

.Lawyers Club of San Diego

.Metropolitan Black Bar Association

.Monroe County Bar Association

.Mother Attorney Mentoring Association of Seattle

.Muslim Bar Association of New York

.National Association of Women Lawyers

.Queen's Bench Bar Association

.Women's Bar Association of the State of New York

.Women Lawyers on Guard Action Network, Inc.

About Amici Curiae Briefs

An amici curiae, or "friend-of-the-court," brief is a legal document submitted by non-litigants with a strong interest or expertise in a case. These briefs assist in enriching the legal process by providing additional information, perspectives, and arguments to assist the court in making informed decisions. Typically filed by organizations such as bar associations, civil rights groups, and academic institutions, amici curiae briefs help clarify complex issues and highlight the broader implications of a case on public policy, legal principles, and societal interests.

The April 25, 2025, amici curiae brief is in addition to the recent brief filed in support of Perkins Coie LLP's motion for summary judgment filed with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on April 7, 2025. LACBA and 13 other bar associations argue an executive order targets the firm undermines the independence of the legal profession and judiciary, threatening the rule of law.

Upcoming Event: L.A. Law Day of Action, May 1

LACBA will host the National Law Day of Action on May 1, 2025, at 12 p.m. at the downtown Federal Courthouse Plaza. The event emphasizes support for the rule of law and judicial independence, featuring speeches by Hon. Dolly M. Gee, Chief United States District Judge of the Central District of California, Hon. Sergio C. Tapia II, Presiding Judge of Los Angeles Superior Court, and Sarvenaz Bahar, LACBA President among others.

About LACBA

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities.



Catherine Jackson

Los Angeles County Bar Association

+ 12138966558

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.