Key Ingredients In The Secret Sauce From Chick-Fil-A To Your Business

Dr. Mark Conklin, Founder WISE Counsel & Every Leaders Journey

- Tova Kreps, Founder & President of Wellspring CounselingMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mark Conklin , a pioneer in the field of leadership development who served as Chick-Fil-A's Chief Leadership Development Architect for more than 20 years, shaping the organization's iconic leadership framework, will be visiting Coral Gables on Friday, May 30th, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm for a one-time lunch event and fundraiser for Miami-based Wellspring Counseling Miami.Contributing to the rise of one of the world's most admired companies, Dr. Conklin went on to found WISE Counsel & Every Leaders Journey, in his mission to ignite exponential growth in individuals and organizations.Dr. Mark Conklin is one of the nation's most sought-after authorities in the field of leadership development. His content impacts the lives of thousands of people a year. This is a rare opportunity to learn from an individual who can help you tap into your“secret sauce!” The highly sought-after speaker and consultant has helped guide thousands of leaders globally.His active-duty military service – he was a nuclear biological and chemical weapons specialist for the U.S. Department of Defense – years as an academician, and his decades with Chick-Fil-A, where he was tasked with“making sure we don't run out of leaders,” shaped him into a global force in leadership development.“We're truly honored to have Mark Conklin keynote our fundraiser-it's a rare opportunity to introduce our community to one of the world's leading leadership development experts,” said Tova Kreps, Founder & President of Wellspring Counseling.“I have no doubt everyone will leave feeling more inspired and equipped to grow as leaders.”The event will be held at the Hotel Colonnade, 180 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, Fl, from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm on Friday, May 30th.Individual tickets are $150, or tables of 10 for $1,500. To RSVP please click here.The event benefits Wellspring Counseling Miami, one of our community's most respected non-profit, trauma-focused counseling centers. National Christian Foundation is the presenting sponsor.“Companies fly him around the world to learn from his expertise,” concludes Kreps.“Don't miss this rareopportunity to grow as a leader.”###

