Dupont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-one cents ($0.41) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on June 16, 2025, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on May 30, 2025.
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD ) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life.
