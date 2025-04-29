Dupont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-one cents ($0.41) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on June 16, 2025, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on May 30, 2025.

