Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Projecting Strong 1H25 with 5-8% YoY Revenue Growth Backlog Increased 35% on Growing Service Provider Demand Federal and Enterprise Deal Timing Affected 1Q25 Results but Delivering in 2Q PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a leading supplier of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Ribbon Communications is dedicated to assisting the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators in modernizing and safeguarding their networks and services. First Quarter 2025 Highlights Financial Highlights 1:

Revenue was $181 million, compared to $180 million for the first quarter of 2024

GAAP Gross Margin was 45.4%, compared to 51.2% for the first quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 48.6%, compared to 55.1% for the first quarter of 2024

GAAP Operating Loss was ($20) million, compared to ($13) million for the first quarter of 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $6 million, compared to $12 million for the first quarter of 2024 "We continue to expect a strong first half for 2025 with sales projected to increase 5-8% year over year, overcoming the reduction in Eastern Europe revenue that began in the second quarter of 2024. In the first quarter, sales to Service Providers increased more than 10% year over year driven by a broad-based focus on Network Modernization," stated Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "Sales in the quarter were lower than expected due to timing of two key Federal and Enterprise deals which we are already fulfilling and are included in our second quarter. Bookings were once again very solid, and backlog is up 35% from the same point last year giving us improved visibility and confidence in the year." John Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, added, "We expect gross margins to return to normal levels as product and regional mix improve in the second quarter and the rest of the year. I am particularly pleased with the disciplined approach to cost and cash management that we demonstrated in the first quarter."

















Three months ended





March 31,

In millions, except per share amounts

2025

2024

GAAP Revenue

$ 181

$ 180

GAAP Net income (loss)

$ (26)

$ (30)

Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

$ (5)

$ (1)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6

$ 12

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.15)

$ (0.18)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.03)

$ (0.01)

Weighted average shares outstanding basic

176

172

Weighted average shares outstanding diluted

180

175





1 Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

Business Highlights:



Ribbon Delivers Open, Programmable Network Upgrade to EENet of HTM

Estonian Education and Research Network of the Ministry of Education and Research

Ribbon Expands Portfolio of Innovative, Cost-Efficient, High-Density Routers

Converge Leverages Ribbon's AI-Enabled Data Transmission Technology, supports Starlink Low Latency Satellite Solutions

Ribbon Showcases AI-Enabled Optical Innovation at OFC

NPT 2714 Router and Apollo ADM 400/800 Optical Transport recognized by Lightwave Moratelindo Selects Ribbon for 20T capacity, Automated Management for Jakarta-Singapore Link

Business Outlook2

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company projects revenue of $210 million to $220 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in a range of 53% to 53.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range of $28 million to $32 million.

Full Year 2025 projections remain unchanged. The Company's outlook is based on current indications for its business, which are subject to change.

2 GAAP earnings guidance is not provided. Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.

D iscussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. The Company considers the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing the core performance of its continuing operations and when planning and forecasting future periods. The Company's annual financial plan is prepared on a non-GAAP basis and is approved by its board of directors. In addition, budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a non-GAAP basis, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the annual financial plan. The Company defines continuing operations as the ongoing results of its business adjusted for certain expenses and credits, as described below. The Company believes that providing non-GAAP information to investors allows them to view the Company's financial results in the way its management views them and helps investors to better understand the Company's core financial and operating performance and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by its management to evaluate and measure such performance.

While the Company's management uses non-GAAP financial measures as tools to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of the Company's financial performance, management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures. In addition, the Company's presentations of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, many of the adjustments to the Company's financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future.

Stock-Based Compensation

The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP operating results that exclude stock-based compensation provides investors with visibility and insight into its management's method of analysis and its core operating performance.

Amortization of Acquired Technology (including software licenses); Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization amounts are inconsistent in frequency and amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Amortization of acquired technology is reported separately within Cost of revenue and Amortization of acquired intangible assets is reported separately within Operating expenses. These items are reported collectively as Amortization of acquired intangible assets in the accompanying reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that excluding non-cash amortization of these intangible assets facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry as if the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired.

Litigation Costs

In connection with certain ongoing litigation where Ribbon is the defendant (as described in the Company's Commitments and Contingencies footnotes in its Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks filed with the SEC, the Company has incurred litigation costs beginning in 2023. These costs are included as a component of general and administrative expense. The Company believes that such costs are not part of its core business or ongoing operations, are unplanned, and generally are not within its control. Accordingly, the Company believes that excluding litigation costs related to these specific legal matters facilitates the comparison of the Company's financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry.

Restructuring and Related

The Company has recorded restructuring and related expense to streamline operations and reduce operating costs by closing and consolidating certain facilities and reducing its worldwide workforce. The Company believes that excluding restructuring and related expense facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry, as there are no future revenue streams or other benefits associated with these costs.

Preferred Stock and Warrant Liability Mark-to-Market Adjustment

The Company recorded adjustments to the fair value of its Series A Preferred Stock and Warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock in Other (expense) income, net. Both of these instruments were issued in March 2023 in connection with the Company's private placement and have been classified as liabilities and marked to market each reporting period until the Series A Preferred Stock was fully redeemed on June 25, 2024. The Warrant liability remains outstanding and will continue to be marked to market each reporting period. The Company excluded these gains and losses from the change in the fair value of these liabilities because it believes that such gains or losses were not part of its core business or ongoing operations.

Tax Indemnification Write-Off

In connection with the Company's acquisition of ECI Telecom Group Ltd. in 2020, a portion of the shares of our common stock that were issued as consideration were held in escrow for potential future tax liabilities. This $6 million tax indemnity asset, consisting of 2 million shares of common stock held in escrow, was written off upon its expiration on December 31, 2024. The Company believes that excluding this tax indemnification write-off facilitates the comparison of the Company's financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The Non-GAAP income tax provision is presented based on an estimated tax rate applied against forecasted annual non-GAAP income. The Non-GAAP income tax provision assumes no available net operating losses or valuation allowances for the U.S. because of reporting significant cumulative non-GAAP income over the past several years. The Company is reporting its non-GAAP quarterly income taxes by computing an annual rate for the Company and applying that single rate (rather than multiple rates by jurisdiction) to its consolidated quarterly results. The Company expects that this methodology will provide a consistent rate throughout the year and allow investors to better understand the impact of income taxes on its results. Due to the methodology applied to its estimated annual tax rate, the Company's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income will differ from its GAAP tax rate and from its actual tax liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess its performance. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by excluding from income (loss) from operations: depreciation; stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; certain litigation costs; and restructuring and related expense. In general, the Company excludes the expenses that it considers to be non-cash and/or not a part of its ongoing operations. The Company may exclude other items in the future that have those characteristics. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the investing community for comparative and valuation purposes. The Company discloses this metric to support and facilitate dialogue with research analysts and investors. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)











































Three months ended







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2025

2024

2024 Revenue:











Product $ 81,991

$ 148,335

$ 87,610

Service 99,288

103,024

92,054



Total revenue 181,279

251,359

179,664

















Cost of revenue:











Product 57,893

68,483

45,794

Service 35,628

37,316

35,364

Amortization of acquired technology 5,388

5,487

6,551



Total cost of revenue 98,909

111,286

87,709

















Gross profit 82,370

140,073

91,955

















Gross margin 45.4 %

55.7 %

51.2 %

















Operating expenses:











Research and development 43,568

45,044

45,763

Sales and marketing 31,788

37,070

34,716

General and administrative 15,128

17,060

15,191

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,155

6,298

6,706

Restructuring and related 5,341

1,381

3,065



Total operating expenses 101,980

106,853

105,441

















Income (loss) from operations (19,610)

33,220

(13,486) Interest expense, net (10,500)

(12,003)

(5,987) Other (expense) income, net 3,129

(13,159)

(7,513)

















Income (loss) before income taxes (26,981)

8,058

(26,986) Income tax benefit (provision) 754

(1,694)

(3,375)

















Net income (loss) $ (26,227)

$ 6,364

$ (30,361)

















Earnings (loss) per share:











Basic

$ (0.15)

$ 0.04

$ (0.18)

Diluted $ (0.15)

$ 0.04

$ (0.18)

















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share:









Basic

175,719

175,321

172,428

Diluted 175,719

178,703

172,428

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



































March 31,

December 31,







2025

2024 Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,243

$ 87,770

Restricted cash 2,571

2,709

Accounts receivable, net 225,485

254,718

Inventory 79,631

79,179

Other current assets 46,133

39,286



Total current assets 425,063

463,662













Property and equipment, net 64,744

60,364 Intangible assets, net 175,994

187,537 Goodwill

300,892

300,892 Deferred income taxes 93,672

88,982 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,748

34,544 Other assets 28,364

26,573







$ 1,137,477

$ 1,162,554













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:







Current portion of term debt $ 7,438

$ 6,125

Accounts payable 80,843

87,759

Accrued expenses and other 89,935

106,251

Operating lease liabilities 10,341

9,443

Deferred revenue 116,623

119,295



Total current liabilities 305,180

328,873













Long-term debt, net of current 329,176

330,726 Warrant liability 6,179

8,064 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 61,144

37,376 Deferred revenue, net of current 23,515

20,991 Deferred income taxes 5,941

5,941 Other long-term liabilities 24,527

25,962





Total liabilities 755,662

757,933













Commitments and contingencies



















Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 18

18

Additional paid-in capital 1,974,219

1,970,708

Accumulated deficit (1,600,412)

(1,574,185)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,990

8,080





Total stockholders' equity 381,815

404,621







$ 1,137,477

$ 1,162,554















RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)









































Three months ended









March 31,

March 31,









2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (26,227)

$ (30,361)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,469

3,394



Amortization of intangible assets 11,543

13,257



Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 701

716



Amortization of accumulated other comprehensive gain related to interest rate swap -

(1,756)



Stock-based compensation 4,298

4,522



Deferred income taxes (4,628)

(2,620)



Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,735)

632



Change in fair value of preferred stock liability -

1,512



Dividends accrued on preferred stock liability -

1,355



Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (1,328)

1,144



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable 29,459

55,384





Inventory (1,546)

(4,379)





Other operating assets (5,578)

7,923





Accounts payable (2,184)

(17,837)





Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities (9,631)

(11,800)





Deferred revenue (148)

(7,986)







Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,535)

13,100















Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment (12,149)

(2,513)

Purchases of software licenses -

(150)







Net cash used in investing activities (12,149)

(2,663)















Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under revolving line of credit -

15,000

Principal payments on revolving line of credit -

(15,000)

Principal payments of term debt (875)

(5,014)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1

17

Payment of tax obligations related to vested stock awards and units (938)

(846)







Net cash used in financing activities (1,812)

(5,843)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 831

(293)















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (16,665)

4,301 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 90,479

26,630 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 73,814

$ 30,931

















RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Supplemental Information (in thousands) (unaudited)



































The following tables provide the details of stock-based compensation included as components

of other line items in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and the line items

in which these amounts are reported.











































Three months ended







March 31,

December 31,

March 31,







2025

2024

2024 Stock-based compensation









Cost of revenue - product $ 66

$ 66

$ 106 Cost of revenue - service 286

288

472

Cost of revenue 352

354

578

















Research and development 725

737

1,068 Sales and marketing 1,173

1,178

1,157 General and administrative 2,048

1,756

1,719

Operating expense 3,946

3,671

3,944





















Total stock-based compensation $ 4,298

$ 4,025

$ 4,522



















RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

























Three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024











GAAP Gross margin 45.4 %

55.7 %

51.2 % Stock-based compensation 0.2 %

0.2 %

0.3 % Amortization of acquired technology 3.0 %

2.2 %

3.6 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 48.6 %

58.1 %

55.1 %











GAAP Net income (loss) $ (26,227)

$ 6,364

$ (30,361) Stock-based compensation 4,298

4,025

4,522 Amortization of intangible assets 11,543

11,785

13,257 Litigation costs 800

1,583

951 Restructuring and related 5,341

1,381

3,065 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment (1,735)

2,478

3,499 Tax indemnification write-off -

6,313

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 1,401

(5,648)

3,971 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ (4,579)

$ 28,281

$ (1,096)











GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.15)

$ 0.04

$ (0.18) Stock-based compensation 0.02

0.02

0.03 Amortization of intangible assets 0.07

0.06

0.07 Litigation costs *

0.01

0.01 Restructuring and related 0.03

0.01

0.02 Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment (0.01)

0.01

0.02 Tax indemnification write-off -

0.04

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 0.01

(0.03)

0.02 Non-GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.03)

$ 0.16

$ (0.01)











Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings (loss) per share









Shares used to compute GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 175,719

175,321

172,428 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 175,719

178,703

172,428











GAAP Income (loss) from operations $ (19,610)

$ 33,220

$ (13,486) Depreciation 3,469

3,408

3,394 Stock-based compensation 4,298

4,025

4,522 Amortization of intangible assets 11,543

11,785

13,257 Litigation costs 800

1,583

951 Restructuring and related 5,341

1,381

3,065 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,841

$ 55,402

$ 11,703











* Less than $0.01 impact on earnings (loss) per share.











RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)





























Trailing Twelve Months





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024











GAAP Income (loss) from operations $ 10,748

$ 16,872

$ (2,582) Depreciation 13,614

13,539

13,989 Stock-based compensation 15,862

16,086

20,480 Amortization of intangible assets 49,148

50,862

55,495 Litigation costs 11,047

11,198

2,081 Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related -

-

2,834 Restructuring and related 12,436

10,160

12,337 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,855

$ 118,717

$ 104,634













RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures - Outlook (unaudited)

























































Three months ending

Year ending





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2025





Midpoint (1)



Range

Midpoint (1)

Range





















Revenue ($ millions) $ 215



+/- $5M

$ 880

+/- $10M





















Gross margin:

















GAAP outlook 50.65 %







52.0 %





Stock-based compensation 0.20 %







0.2 %





Amortization of acquired technology 2.40 %







2.3 %







Non-GAAP outlook 53.25 %



+/- 0.25%

54.5 %

+/- 0.5%





















Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions):

















GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 9.3







$ 49.7





Depreciation 4.0







15.8





Stock-based compensation 4.0







16.2





Amortization of intangible assets 11.3







44.1





Litigation costs 0.3







1.2





Restructuring and related 1.1







8.0







Non-GAAP outlook $ 30.0



+/- $2M

$ 135.0

+/- $5M













































(1) Q2 2025 and FY 2025 outlook represents the midpoint of the expected ranges













SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

