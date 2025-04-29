Synapse Energy Economics Becoming Employee-Owned To Secure Mission-Driven Future

Synapse's co-founder and CEO, Jeannie Ramey.

Synapse Staff Fall 2024

New Employee Stock Ownership Plan Structure Aligns with Synapse's Long-Term Mission and Values

- Jeannie RameyCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Synapse Energy Economics, Inc., an independent consulting firm providing energy sector expertise for public interest purposes, is taking a major step toward preserving its mission and empowering its staff by transitioning to employee ownership through a newly established Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). This move formalizes employee ownership starting in 2024, with the initial plan adopted in early 2025. The transition reflects Synapse's longstanding commitment to its mission and its people, and the long-term sustainability of the organization.Chief Scientist Bruce Biewald and CEO Jeannie Ramey founded Synapse in 1996 based on the belief that rigorous energy analysis should be accessible to government agencies, consumer advocates, and environmental stakeholders. Since then, Synapse has grown into a trusted partner in advancing clean, equitable, and affordable energy systems across the United States and beyond.As Synapse grew, leadership recognized the need for a structure that supports long-term planning and keeps decision-making rooted within the organization. By establishing a 30-percent partial ESOP, Synapse is taking a deliberate step to ensure that those who contribute to its impact also share in its future. Employee ownership aligns naturally with Synapse's values : empowering staff, preserving independence, and maintaining a workplace culture rooted in collaboration, equity, and long-term thinking.An ESOP offers a way to formalize what has long been true at Synapse- that employees are central to the company's strength and success. By giving ownership to those who are closest to the work, Synapse can continue to respond nimbly and thoughtfully to the complex changing needs of the energy transition.The entire team at Synapse is excited to begin this new chapter of shared ownership. With the ESOP in place, Synapse is well positioned to continue delivering independent, impactful analysis while fostering an environment where employees have a meaningful stake in the firm's success.For more information about Synapse and its services, visit .

