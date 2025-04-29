HD Hyundai Electric Launches Initiative To Discover Next-Gen Power Tech Startups

As Global Power Demand Surges, HD Hyundai Electric Launches Startup Program for Next-Gen Energy Technologies, Azernews reports.

With global electricity demand rising sharply-driven in part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data centers-HD Hyundai Electric has launched a new initiative to identify and support startups working on next-generation power technologies.

On Monday, HD Hyundai Electric hosted the kickoff event for "PowerUp HDE," an open innovation program designed to discover both domestic and international startups focused on cutting-edge energy solutions. The program is being run in collaboration with accelerator partners Bluepoint and Plug and Play.

According to a company press release, recruitment areas for the program include next-generation power systems, eco-friendly energy solutions, and digital transformation technologies-all key pillars of the future power industry.

Startup recruitment will begin in June, after which HD Hyundai Electric will officially launch its technology development program. Selected startups will receive a variety of benefits, including development funding, technical validation, access to demonstration testbeds, and opportunities for joint R&D.

PowerUp HDE will focus on proof-of-concept (PoC) projects. Startups will work closely with a dedicated HD Hyundai Electric task force to refine and test their innovations. Following successful PoC outcomes, further collaboration may include investment opportunities, co-commercialization, and long-term strategic partnerships.

The participating startups will also be granted access to HD Hyundai Electric's facilities to conduct real-world testing of their technologies.

“True challenges and innovation are absolutely necessary in the rapidly changing industrial environment,” said HD Hyundai Electric CEO Kim Young-gi.“We aim to drive innovative growth in the power sector by continuously developing ideas for new energy businesses.”

HD Hyundai Electric's initiative mirrors a broader trend across the global energy sector, where traditional heavy industry leaders are increasingly partnering with agile startups to navigate the transition to greener, smarter power infrastructure-particularly as AI-related data centers are expected to consume more than 8% of global electricity by 2030.