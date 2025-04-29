United States (USA) Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Worth $17.10 Billion In 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market is forecasted to reach USD 17.10 billion in 2029 from USD 9.59 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM." Government initiatives to encourage R&D activities in the SATCOM field, coupled with the increasing need for flexible and effective SATCOM equipment, are expected to drive this market. Key US-based SATCOM manufacturers like General Dynamics, Honeywell International Inc., and Raytheon Intelligence and Space will play a crucial role in shaping market growth. The Space Development Agency also plans to build a next-generation military space architecture, focusing on small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), which will further support the demand for SATCOM equipment in the US. Additionally, the US Department of Defense has forecasted a USD 1.70 billion contract in 2024 for prominent SATCOM manufacturers, reflecting the increasing importance of SATCOM technology in military and commercial applications.

Airborne accounted for the dominant share of the US Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market in 2024.

Based on the platform, the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market is divided into portable, land mobile, land fixed, maritime, and airborne. In 2024, the airborne platform dominated the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market in the US. The increasing demand for flexible and effective SATCOM equipment is key in driving airborne dominance. Airborne SATCOM solutions are essential for military and commercial applications, enabling real-time communication over vast areas, including remote locations. Additionally, the growing deployment of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is boosting the demand for airborne SATCOM to provide global coverage and situational awareness. The military's next-generation space architecture being developed for battle management systems also supports the need for airborne platforms. Moreover, key US-based manufacturers such as General Dynamics, Honeywell, and Raytheon ensure robust production capabilities, further cementing airborne's leading position in the market.

Commercial segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period in US Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market.

Based on vertical, the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market is categorized into commercial and government & defense. During the forecast period, the commercial segment accounted for the fastest-growing CAGR in the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market in the US. The increased demand for flexible and effective SATCOM equipment to support commercial aviation and global connectivity is driving this growth. Additionally, the growing integration of SATCOM systems into aviation platforms, such as aircraft and drones, is contributing to the rise of airborne SATCOM. The demand for real-time data transmission and secure communications across remote locations is further accelerating the growth of this segment. Moreover, advancements in satellite technology, including the deployment of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), are providing broader coverage and improved connectivity for commercial applications. The competitive pricing and the development of cost-effective solutions by key manufacturers are also expected to fuel further market growth.

SATCOM-on-the-Move to register for the highest share of the US Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market in 2024.

Based on technology, the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment industry is categorized into SATCOM-on-the-Move and SATCOM-on the-Pause. In 2024, the SATCOM-on-the-Move technology dominated the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market in US. The key factors driving this growth include advancements in mobile satellite communication technologies, which enable continuous connectivity in remote and mobile environments. The increased demand for real-time data transmission and high-speed connectivity for both commercial and defense applications has led to the rapid adoption of SATCOM-on-the-Move systems. Furthermore, the rise of global connectivity needs in aviation and maritime sectors, coupled with the integration of next-gen satellite constellations in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), are enhancing the capabilities of SATCOM-on-the-Move technologies. These systems allow for seamless communication on the move, ensuring uninterrupted service. Additionally, the reduction in hardware costs and improvements in reliability are enabling broader market penetration, contributing to the high growth of SATCOM-on-the-Move in 2024.

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment companies players include EchoStar Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), RTX (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Viasat, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US) and Campbell Scientific, Inc. (US).

