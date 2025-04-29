In Response To Recent Cuts To National Endowment For The Humanities, Mellon Foundation Announces $15 Million Emergency Funding To Federation Of State Humanities Councils To Preserve Cultural Infrastructure In States And Territories Across The Country

Funding Includes $2.8M in Challenge Grants to Encourage Additional Financial Support for All 56 State Humanities Councils

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Mellon Foundation announced a $15 million emergency funding commitment to the Federation of State Humanities Councils (Federation) to address the impact of the recent federal funding cuts that have devastated state humanities councils. This emergency funding will help provide support to all 56 state and jurisdictional humanities councils across the United States.

Mellon's investment comes at a critical moment when $65 million in support for state humanities councils has been eliminated as a result of federal cuts to the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), which provides a substantial portion of their funding for programs and for general operations. Without immediate intervention, many state councils face steep reductions-or even closure-jeopardizing vital cultural programming that Americans in states across the country rely on and jobs sustained by the humanities.

Of the total grant, $2.8 million will be allocated as challenge grants of up to $50,000 for each council to encourage and empower local funders and individual donors to have their donations matched, thus doubling their support for the valued programs, people, and institutions that humanities councils fund in their communities. A list of humanities councils and how to donate to them directly can be found at .

"The places where American communities come together to read, learn, and engage with the humanities' vast and varied forms of knowledge and creativity are often those supported by these Councils," said Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation . "At stake are both the operational integrity of organizations like museums, libraries, historical societies in every single state, as well as the mechanisms to participate in the cultural dynamism and exchange that is a fundamental part of American civic life. While Mellon's grantmaking will not cover the entirety of these cuts, we stand side by side with the 56 Humanities Councils across the United States and remain deeply committed to the work they lead on behalf of us all."

"For more than 50 years, humanities councils have served as the backbone of American cultural life, connecting people through programs that illuminate, honor, and celebrate our shared history at the local level," said Phillip Brian Harper, Mellon's program director for Higher Learning. "The work of these councils touches every aspect of communities across our country. This grant ensures that these irreplaceable institutions can continue their mission and look forward to a sustainable future."

Established by Congress in 1971 to bring the humanities to all Americans, humanities councils are nonpartisan, 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations that provide critical services, encourage understanding of our shared humanity, and offer programs that uplift local communities in every corner of the nation. Councils fund and lead essential community programs ranging from veterans' storytelling and rural literacy initiatives to historical preservation, museum exhibitions, and cultural festivals that reflect and strengthen community values and engagement. Through statewide reading and public educational initiatives, facilitated conversations, and cultural programming, state humanities councils educate, enrich, and unite communities-creating exponential impact that can be felt in every state and territory.

These councils also play a critical role in fueling local economies. By partnering with over 6,670 local organizations on average each year, they generate significant economic activity-leveraging $2 in private investment for every $1 of federal support. Events like book fairs and heritage festivals attract tourism and stimulate local business, providing a meaningful return on public investment.

"This is more than a grant-it's a lifeline for communities across the country who rely on their humanities councils' programs and grants to fill critical needs and enrich their lives," said Phoebe Stein, president of the Federation of State Humanities Councils . "Mellon's support allows us to not only preserve this vital network-it helps ensure that everyday Americans can thrive through lifelong learning, connection, and understanding of one another."

"This is a gift of time to continue our operations while we determine our future funding," said Chuck Holmes, e xecutive director of the Alabama Humanities Alliance . "With our share of these resources, we'll be able to retain staff, revive some programs that we were forced to suspend, and continue to serve-for now, at least-the people of Alabama, as we have for more than 50 years."

In partnership with the Federation, the Mellon Foundation is committed to sustaining the humanities as a powerful driver for connection, critical thinking, and culture in America.

About The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation's largest supporter of the arts and humanities. Since 1969, the Foundation has been guided by its core belief that the humanities and arts are essential to human understanding. We believe that the arts and humanities are where we express our complex humanity, and we believe that everyone deserves the beauty and empowerment that can be found there. Through our grants, we seek to build just communities enriched by meaning and guided by critical thinking, where ideas and imagination can thrive.

