Comptroller Flores Confirmed The Withholding Of Checks From Principals In Exchange For Lists Of Striking Teachers

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Comptroller General Anel Flores announced strict measures against school principals who failed to submit attendance reports following the recent teacher strike. Flores explained that, due to a lack of reports on absences and tardiness, salary deductions following the first strike weeks ago could not be applied.

“The payment was made on Friday, but the corresponding deduction couldn't be made because the school principals didn't submit the report on the deductions to be made,” Flores stated. He added that, according to the principals, they didn't submit the reports because“they were threatened.”

Given this situation, Comptroller Flores reported that all directors nationwide have been identified and warned that they will be paid by check, not ACH (bank transfer), in the next two weeks. Furthermore, these checks will be held until the directors submit their outstanding reports. “Here, anyone who doesn't work won't get paid, and that will be the case, with or without them,” he stated.

These statements come amid a new strike called by some teachers' unions. This Monday, due to the announced strikes and protests, the Ministry of Education (Meduca) suspended classes in public and private schools across the country.

Minister Molinar Speaks

Education Minister Lucy Molinar, pictured above, announced this Monday, after a meeting with parents and representatives of various sectors of civil society, that starting this Tuesday, all legally permitted measures could be implemented, including salary withholding, new appointments, and extending the school calendar, if teachers do not return to classes.



In this regard, the minister called for classes to resume nationwide this Tuesday. They have also created a hashtag #ForMyRightToLearning to defend students' education.

“If we allow fear to hold us hostage, we won't have a country here, and our children won't have a future,” she said .



She also said that, although they haven't spoken directly with teachers, they have sent messages requesting that students' right to education be prioritized, whether through modules or virtually, but that education not be further fragmented.