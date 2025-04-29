Language Services Associates Now Available In Epic Toolbox

LSA now available in Epic Toolbox

- Scott Cooper, CEO of LSAPA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Language Services Associates (LSA), a global leader in interpretation, translation, and cutting-edge language technology solutions, is proud to announce its designation in the Epic Toolbox , further solidifying its commitment to delivering seamless language access services within healthcare systems worldwide.LSA's inclusion in the Epic Toolbox underscores its secure, next-generation technology seamlessly integrated to meet Epic's recommended practices for language solutions in hundreds of languages. The designation indicates LSA uses the required technologies to meet Epic's recommended practices for interpretation services integrations.This means that over 750 healthcare organizations can seamlessly integrate LSA's our services directly into their workflows, making high-quality language access faster and more efficient than ever before. The integration allows Epic users to access our real-time interpretation solutions at the point of care, ensuring improved communication between providers and patients with limited English proficiency (LEP) or those who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing."We continually enhance our language solutions to make integrating high-quality interpreters as seamless as possible for healthcare providers," said Scott Cooper, CEO of Language Services Associates. "Earning the Toolbox designation from Epic is a further testament to our ongoing commitment to leveraging cutting edge technology for introducing language solutions into just about any patient interaction."With this integration, hospitals and healthcare facilities can now:.Instantly request interpreters directly through your EHR.Access to 240+ languages, including American Sign Language (ASL).Improve patient outcomes through clear, accurate communication at every touchpoint.LSA's Toolbox designation demonstrates our software uses required technologies that meet Epic's recommended integration patternLSA's integration with Epic reinforces its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and patient-centered care. Our integrated interpretation services in the Epic system offer convenient and reliable language access for healthcare providers throughout patient care.About Language Services AssociatesLanguage Services Associates (LSA) is a global leader in language access solutions providing high-quality interpretation and translation services in healthcare for over three decades. LSA offers a comprehensive suite of language services solutions including Over the Phone Interpretation, Video Remote Interpretation, Onsite interpretation, Telehealth, AI Machine Translation+, AI Video Dubbing, Translation & Localization, Language Assessments & Testing, the LSA Scheduler, and additional features and add-ons to ensure your program is fully customized to fit your needs. At the forefront of technology in the language industry, LSA has implemented cutting-edge AI tools to enhance language services, including AI Machine Translation and AI Video Dubbing and Translation. LSA leverages cutting-edge technology and human expertise to deliver accurate and reliable communication across all industries.Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

