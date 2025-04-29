Miqyas Al Dhad Holds Second Advisory Board Meeting With Regional And International Participation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Advisory Board of Miqyas Al Dhad convened its second virtual meeting in Abu Dhabi, bringing together dignitaries and representatives from educational institutions across the Arab world. During the meeting, the developments and strategic direction of the Miqyas Al Dhad programme were discussed.

Currently under development, Miqyas Al Dhad is an innovative scale, which has been designed to advance Arabic literacy among students between grades 1 and 12. The programme is set to officially launch in Q3 2025, with the support of education ministries from across the Arab world. The initiative encompasses a universal framework that measures Arabic proficiency, accurately assessing the complexity of texts and the reading level of students, aligning them on the same scale.

The meeting witnessed the participation of representatives from Ministries of Education of the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco, along with Tatweer Co. for Educational Services 'Talemia' from Saudi Arabia, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif from Egypt, and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) as an observer.

Dr. Aisha Al Yammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education, opened the meeting with a keynote address, highlighting the significance of mutual commitment in supporting impactful initiatives, which can be beneficial for future generations, and help tackle prevalent challenges in reading and comprehension of Arabic. Dr. Al Yammahi further emphasized the significant development made by Miqyas Al Dhad in promoting literacy across the Arab world, becoming a part of a wider ecosystem aligned with national education strategies and initiatives across the Arab world.

During the meeting, an overview of the programme's progress and strategic roadmap was presented, along with further developmental strategies. Mr. Eyad Darawsheh, General Manager of Miqyas Al Dhad, showcased the achievements of the programme, further highlighting the significant progress attained until date. He further stated that the project is projected to be completed by the third quarter of this year.

Dr. Hanan Khalifa, Chair of the Expert Committee of Miqyas Al Dhad, shared the latest research and development updates, highlighting key innovations used in Miqyas Al Dhad.

A roundtable discussion followed, during which participants offered their perspectives on key developments.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the next steps were discussed, outlining key priorities and requisite actions to further develop and implement Miqyas Al Dhad. Mr. Salem Omar Salem, Regional Director of ICESCO, delivered the closing remarks, further reaffirming ICESCO's commitment to supporting initiatives that aim to enhance Arabic language education across the region.

This meeting marks another significant milestone in the combined efforts to develop a comprehensive and reliable Arabic scale, provide objective tools to assess learners' reading skills and text suitability and foster mastery of the Arabic language across all subjects.