Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Daily Supplement Bar (CTK-1508)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an all-natural and delicious way to consume daily vitamins and minerals," said an inventor, from El Paso, Texas, "so I invented the VITAMIN BAR. My design would serve as a healthier alternative to traditional snack bars, and it would be easy to enjoy at home or on the go."

The invention provides a new way to consume essential vitamins and minerals. In doing so, it offers an alternative to taking traditional daily supplements. It also offers a delicious taste, and it could provide added health benefits. The invention features a healthy and flavorful formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for health-conscious individuals of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in various quantities and types.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-1508, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

