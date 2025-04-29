Viral 'Furfluencer' Miss Peaches Teams Up With Spirit Of Gallo To Launch Lucky One Vodka Lemonade And Help Rescue Dogs In Need

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Hard lemonade is having a moment-and we saw an opportunity to bring something new to the table," said Brandon Lieb, Vice President at Spirit of Gallo. "With vodka lemonade on the rise and malt-based options losing steam, Lucky One Lemonade is our answer: a premium, spirits-based RTD that delivers on flavor, fun, and cultural relevance. Partnering with Miss Peaches brings even more heart to the brand, letting consumers enjoy summer with purpose."

To help more rescue dogs like her, Miss Peaches has pledged to raise $1 million dollars with the help of her new brand this summer. Lucky One Lemonade has partnered with LifeLine Animal Project and Best Friends Animal Society as part of the "Our Pack Gives Back" initiative, running through September 1st.

For more information, visit LuckyOneLemonade or check them out on Instagram, @LuckyOneLemonade .

ABOUT LUCKY ONE

Launched in 2025, Lucky One Lemonade is a bright, bold twist on hard lemonade made with real vodka and real lemonade. Available nationwide in four fruit-forward flavors, Original, Peach, Blueberry and Raspberry, Lucky One Lemonade is non-carbonated, gluten free, and 100 calories per can. Adopted by High Noon, Lucky One blends premium quality with purpose, partnering with animal rescue organizations to support dogs in need – and celebrate the lucky ones who found their forever homes.

ABOUT MISS PEACHES

Miss Peaches, otherwise known as America's favorite pit bull, gained significant public attention in 2024 when she was adopted from Lifeline Animal Project by Dave Portnoy, businessman and social media personality. Since her adoption, she has become an internet sensation, attracting a large and devoted following.

ABOUT SPIRIT OF GALLO

Spirit of Gallo is the second largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume and represents some of the most iconic brands in the industry including: High Noon Hard Seltzer, New Amsterdam Vodka, E&J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, The Dalmore Scotch Whisky, Tequila Komos, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro and Condesa Gin. The entire portfolio is featured on .

SOURCE Lucky One Lemonade