Integrating Seismic Sensors With Smart Buildings: A Future Of Enhanced Resilience And Safety

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seismic sensors are crucial for elevator safety during earthquakes, enhancing building resilience and operational continuity. Integration with smart technologies allows real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. The Asia-Pacific region leads in demand due to urban expansion. Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevator Seismic Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elevator seismic sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% over the forecast period, increasing from US$275.110 million in 2025 to US$354.025 million by 2030.

The rapid market expansion of elevator seismic sensors stems from an elevated emphasis on safety requirements, technological breakthroughs, and the increasing urban population.

The enforcement of stricter safety standards and improved building codes make seismic sensors an absolute requirement for elevator safety during earthquakes.

Market Trends:

The integration of elevator seismic sensors is playing a pivotal role in improving building resilience, particularly in regions prone to earthquakes. These sensors ensure safe and reliable elevator operation during and after seismic events, facilitating rapid and secure evacuations, preventing uncontrolled elevator movements, and enabling critical services to remain operational. By supporting emergency response efforts and minimizing business disruptions, seismic sensors contribute significantly to enhancing both safety and operational continuity in buildings.

A key trend emerging in the industry is the integration of seismic sensors with elevators and smart building technologies. This integration enables real-time monitoring, automated responses, and predictive maintenance, further bolstering building safety and efficiency. By connecting seismic sensors to Building Management Systems (BMS), Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, and emergency response systems, buildings can achieve enhanced safety protocols, improved resilience, and optimized operational performance. This convergence of technologies represents a significant step forward in creating smarter, safer, and more adaptive urban infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial demand for elevator seismic sensors, driven by rapid urbanization and the need for advanced safety measures in high-rise buildings. For instance, India is undergoing a remarkable urban transformation, with its urban population projected to reach 600 million, or 40% of the total population, by 2036, up from 31% in 2011. According to the World Bank Group, urban areas are expected to contribute nearly 70% to the country's GDP, underscoring the importance of resilient infrastructure to support this growth. As cities expand and urban density increases, the adoption of seismic sensors will be critical to ensuring the safety and sustainability of urban developments. In conclusion, the adoption of elevator seismic sensors, coupled with their integration into smart building systems, is transforming the way buildings respond to seismic events. With the Asia-Pacific region leading the demand due to rapid urbanization, this technology is set to play a crucial role in enhancing building resilience, safety, and operational efficiency in the years to come. Some of the major players covered in this report include Meisei Electric, Toshiba Elevator, and Sanjin Elevator Parts Co., Ltd. among others

Meisei Electric

Toshiba Elevator

Sanjin Elevator Parts Co., Ltd.

Qinhuangdao Development Zone Prospect Photoelectric Tech Co., Ltd.

Kleemann

Husheng Lift Parts Co., Ltd.

Hitachi

Toyo Automation Co., Ltd, Safe Elevator (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.



