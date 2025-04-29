Smart Factory Market To Surge With 11.35% CAGR, Reaching $487.786 Billion By 2030

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Factory Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Factory Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% to be valued at US$487.786 billion in 2030 from US$284.956 billion in 2025.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the smart factory market, with China and India leading the charge in adopting automation technologies. Factors such as rapid population increases, urban development, and improving living standards in developing APAC nations are likely to heighten the demand for smart factories. There's also a rising emphasis on efficient, energy-saving production methods. Businesses are pouring substantial investments into unexplored potential, while the market draws significant overseas funding.

The global smart factory market report provides a thorough examination of the industry, offering strategic insights supported by data-backed predictions and detailed assessments. Regularly refreshed, this report equips decision-makers with practical knowledge on market shifts, growth prospects, and competitive forces. It explores demand across diverse smart factory technology segments, delving into cutting-edge solutions, deployment approaches, factory sizes, and industry sectors. Additionally, it evaluates technological progress, regulatory landscapes, government policies, and broader economic influences, presenting a complete picture of the market.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, General Electric, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, KUKA AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation among others.

Smart Factory Market Report Coverage:

This report provides extensive coverage as explained in the points below:



Market Size, Forecasts, and Trends by Technology Type : Historical revenue data and analysis focusing on adoption drivers, challenges faced by key players, and high-growth areas such as AI-driven automation and digital twins.

Market Size, Forecasts, and Trends by Component, Deployment Model, and Factory Scale : Insights into hardware, software, and service adoption across different factory sizes and deployment preferences.

Market Size, Forecasts, and Trends by Industry Vertical : Historical revenue data and analysis across sectors, highlighting automotive and electronics as key adopters.

Smart factory market is also analysed across different regions , with historical data, regional share, attractiveness and opportunity of these solutions in different countries. The growth prospects and key players operating in these markets. The section also dwells on the macro factors, economic scenario and other complementing factors aiding in market growth.

Market dynamics : The section details the market growth factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The segment also presents complete market scenario with the help of Porter's five forces model. Competitive Intelligence : A thorough investigation on the competitive structure of the market presented through proprietary vendor matrix model, market share analysis of key players, insights on strategies of key players and recent major developments undertaken by the companies to gain competitive edge.

Report Coverage:



Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Profiled



Siemens

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bosch Rexroth AG

KUKA Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Attributes:

