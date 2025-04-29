KIMITAKE Launches New Designs Celebrating Human Connection, Just In Time For Mother's Day

Model wearing KIMITAKE's new products

Elegant Gifts from the Harmony and Links Collections Now Available in Yellow and White Gold

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This Mother's Day, KIMITAKE, the Japanese fine jewelry brand renowned for its refined 18K gold and diamond creations, proudly announces ten new designs that honor the beauty of human connection. Available in both yellow and white gold, the latest arrivals featuring the Harmony T-Bar Necklace, Links HC Logo Necklace, Links HC Logo Bracelet, Links Small HC Logo Earrings, and Links Large HC Logo Earrings, offer meaningful gifts to celebrate the women who inspire and connect us.

At the core of these new creations is the HC Logo, which stands for Human Connection, a powerful symbol of the bonds that unite us across generations. Each design expresses KIMITAKE's philosophy of honoring relationships through masterful craftsmanship, emotional resonance, and timeless elegance.

Thoughtfully engineered with custom movable parts all handmade by Japanese craftsmen, each HC Logo design allows diamonds to shimmer beautifully with natural movement, mirroring the ever-changing, luminous nature of human relationships. Designed with wearability in mind, these pieces offer refined proportions, making them effortless to style for everyday sophistication or special occasions.

"These designs were created to reflect our deep commitment to craftsmanship while offering versatile, meaningful jewelry that feels personal," said Kimio Fukutani, Designer of KIMITAKE. "This Mother's Day, we celebrate the profound ties that shape our lives, and we are proud to offer pieces that embody those connections."

The New Products Include:

・Harmony T-Bar Necklace (YG/WG)

From the Harmony Collection, inspired by life's emotional tones, the versatile necklace“Harmony T-Bar Necklace” offers two styling options: wear the T-Bar and loop at the same height for a classic look, or lower the T-Bar for a modern silhouette. Asymmetrically placed diamonds on the chain add an unexpected, sophisticated detail.

・Links HC Logo Necklace (YG/WG)

・Links HC Logo Bracelet (YG/WG)

・Links Small HC Logo Earring (YG/WG)

・Links Large HC Logo Earring (YG/WG)

From the Links Collection, which celebrates connection and memory through enduring design, these pieces reinterpret the HC Logo with movable custom elements, capturing light and movement with every wear.

Statement

KIMITAKE is a brand born from the story of the bond between two people, inspired by its two founders. KIMITAKE embodies the essence of human connection and the beauty of Japanese tradition and culture. The brand seamlessly blends its values with a contemporary flair, creating both elegance and luxury.

Our Symbol

Everything KIMITAKE does is rooted in human connection, which is why every piece of jewelry is crafted to incorporate our original HC design.

This unique symbol expresses the links and bonds between people, something that we at KIMITAKE treasure above all else.

Elegance from Japanese Tradition

From jewelry to packaging, KIMITAKE is dedicated to creating designs that bring Japanese tradition and culture to life in a modern way. With a commitment to showcasing Japan's traditional techniques and beauty, among the oldest in the world, KIMITAKE aims to connect this rich heritage with the future. Our vision is to craft new forms of elegance and luxury that transcend borders and eras.

Social Responsibility

KIMITAKE is dedicated to combating cyberbullying, drawing from the experiences and backgrounds of its founders. Through awareness campaigns and support of anti-cyberbullying programs, KIMITAKE stands as a symbol of the fight against cyberbullying.

