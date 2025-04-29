Seagis Property Group Acquires 31,000 SF Industrial Building In Northern New Jersey

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Seagis purchased the property from a private owner. Tom Nuara, Principal, from Resource Realty represented Seagis and the seller in this transaction.

"We are pleased to add another well-located, functional asset to our growing Meadowlands portfolio and our third property in the Gotham Industrial Park," said Tyler Baker, Senior Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in Northern New Jersey. "This property stands out to us given its overall flexibility to demise into one or multiple units as well as it's above average dock door count with 9 loading docks on +/- 31,000 SF. We feel this building caters well to a single or multiple Customers looking to locate or grow within the submarket. Immediately upon closing, we plan to invest a significant amount of capital to bring the building to today's market standards and align with our existing portfolio. This opportunity perfectly aligns with our investment strategy, to secure well-located, functional warehouses in strong in-fill locations. We will continue to seek out investment opportunities to increase our portfolio concentration in this submarket."

This is the Company's fifteenth investment in the Meadowlands submarket, where its portfolio now totals 1.41 million square feet and expands its overall NJ portfolio to over 6.3 million square feet and forty logistics properties.

For more information about this property, please contact Tyler Baker at [email protected]

About Seagis Property Group

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans more than 12.8 million square feet of space and includes 200 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit

