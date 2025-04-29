Icehouse Announces Outdoor Courtyard Concert Series To Kick Off Summer 2025

New Starlight Room at Icehouse features intimate live shows and lounge nights

Expanded 2025 event calendar featuring national and local artists

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Icehouse, one of Minneapolis's top-rated music clubs, announced a three-week series of concerts at its beloved outdoor courtyard. The calendar of outdoor live shows features national acts and local artists to kick off summer. TGNP will kick off the summer series with their annual party on Saturday, May 31st. Almost every day or evening there will be live shows with food and bar specials. See featured list below.

Icehouse continues to make upgrades to the club including the recently renovated and upgraded bar area now called the Starlight Room. With a dedicated stage, sound and video wall, the Starlight Room offers club goers a more intimate, small-room experience featuring musical artists. In addition to live folk and jazz shows on weekdays, the Starlight Room turns into a lounge most weekend nights with vinyl or digital DJ's performing. The Starlight Room expands Icehouse's platform for live shows and creates a new venue for private events.

Icehouse also continues to expand its calendar of leading local musical acts and national bands. In May, featured shows include artists Brother Ali, Slum Village and Dessa. During the Summer months Phil Cook, Molly Dean and Laamar are booked to perform and in October the British electronica music duo Autechre will be at Icehouse. In addition to the concerts that fill the 400-person venue as standing-room only crowd, Icehouse also regularly features seated dinner shows, album release parties and weekend brunch with music. Along with the new summer Courtyard Series, starting this year Icehouse is now hosting regular late-night dance parties including InMotion theme nights once a month and Night Shift dance parties on Sunday. Icehouse programming is driven by JT Bates, internationally acclaimed and touring session drummer, who resides in Minneapolis.

Select Events for Icehouse Courtyard Series Summer Kick-Off

May 31 – TGNP Annual Party. all day / all night

June 5th – Molly Maher & Molly Dean / The Scarlet Goodbye

June 6th – McNasty Brass 10 Anniversary, w/ JT Bates & Eddie Christmas Rhythm Nation. 10 p.m. Starlight Room Vinyl Night with Danny Sigelman

June 7th – 4 pm ROOTSTOCK (Brandyn Tulloch Poetic Roots ) all day/ all night – SoulFlower with Black Atlantics/ Poetic Roots/ Bakkwood Drift & more. Bands outside until 10 p.m. then main room DJ party 10 p.m.

June 8th- DEAD On The BLOCK – 1 – 10 p.m. Jerryapolis hosts special guests including Mango Jam/Caballo Cosmico/Histronic/Dosh/Grateful Gals/ Eddie Christmas

June 12th – Twins of Franklin w/ Ty Pow of the Holy North; 10 p.m. Starlight Room Vinyl Night with Bill DeVille

June 13th – Reggae Jam with Innocent and IRAS

June 14th – InMotion Dance party outdoor and indoor late

June 15th – Sam Graber Band

About Icehouse

Icehouse is an iconic music club that operates at the highest levels of service, sound, and ambiance in the Twin Cities. The club features over 5,000 square feet of club space with a main room for 350 guests and the Starlight Room with seating for 50. Since opening in 2012, Icehouse's mission has remained the same: provide a fun and uncompromising space for music fans and bands to come together and do their thing. As the reputation and event calendar grew in the early years, bigger and bigger bands took notice of Icehouse's unique environment and uncompromising commitment to the live experience.

The club is powered by the Twin Cities first-ever K Series L-Acoustics sound system, features a unique 270 degree stage set up that wraps the crowd around the live shows, and has large-scale art by numerous distinguished local artists. The club features over 400 performing acts a year, providing bands and musical artists of all genres a place to perform and celebrate their music.

Built in 1868 to store lake ice harvested mid-winter from Cedar Lake, the Icehouse building was transformed in 2012 into a lively music club. A vital organization at the heart of the famed Eat-Street community, Icehouse has prevailed due to the outstanding support of the local community and the musicians that have breathed soul into the club.

SOURCE Icehouse

