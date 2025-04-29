Bloomberg Tax Workpapers Wins Gold Stevie® Award For AI Enhancements

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," more than 3,600 entries were submitted for consideration this year from organizations spanning all industries and sizes, demonstrating the competitiveness of the program.

"Receiving this Gold Stevie Award underscores our dedication to equipping tax professionals with the most robust tools available," said Evan Croen, head of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "The enhancements to Bloomberg Tax Workpapers recognized by the American Business Awards offer seamless integrations that empower tax professionals to reduce manual effort, mitigate errors, and focus on high-value activities."

The AI Expression Generator allows users to input natural language requirements, generating AI-driven formulas that address persistent challenges in tax workpaper management, such as manual formula errors and uncertainties around function selection. Designed for all levels of tax technology familiarity, this tool simplifies complexities and boosts usability.

Bloomberg Tax Workpapers was also recognized for its integration with Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets and Bloomberg Tax Provision. These integrations automate data preparation, enhance transparency for auditors and stakeholders, and cater to diverse business needs with scalability and control.

