IBM BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE 30Th CONSECUTIVE YEAR
ARMONK, N.Y., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM ) board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.68 per common share, payable June 10, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 9, 2025.
This is the 30th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.
Media Contact:
Tim Davidson
914-844-7847
[email protected]
