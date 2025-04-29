Eufymake UV Printer E1, The World's First Personal 3D-Texture UV Printer, Is Now Available On Kickstarter
|Feature
|Capabilities
|Amass3DTM️ Technology
|Print tactile 3D textures up to 5mm thick on flat panels, rotational services or roll-to-film materials.
|ColorMaestroTM️ system
|Deliver millions of different colors on multiple printing surfaces with 100% color accuracy.
|AI-Powered One-stop Workflow
|Streamline your creation and ensure top-notch results with more than 20,000 printing templates and innovative AI tools, combined with precise auto-positioning powered by dual-laser and SnapShot Camera technology.
|3-in-1 Modular Design
|Take advantage of the E1's combined rotary machine, UV Direct-to-Film (DTF) laminating machine, and roll-to-film attachment. This modular design delivers a form factor that is 90% smaller than a traditional UV printer, perfect for home, small business or creative studio use.
|JetCleanTM️system
|Prevent clogs automatically to ensure your printer stays at peak performance with minimal effort. The E1 is certified with Greenguard Gold, ClimatePartner, and TÜV certifications for optimized safety and sustainability.
Available Kickstarter Bundles, Accessories and Pricing
Kickstarter Bundles
- eufyMake E1 Basic Bundle - $1,899
- E1 UV Printer Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit
- E1 UV Printer Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit Rotary Printing Attachment
- E1 UV Printer Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit UV DTF Laminating Machine
- E1 UV Printer Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit UV DTF Laminating Machine Rotary Printing Attachment Materials Full kit
Accessories
- Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit - $299
- UV Ink Cartrtridge (C) 100 ml *1 UV Ink Cartrtridge (M) 100 ml *1 UV Ink Cartrtridge (Y) 100 ml *1 UV Ink Cartrtridge (K) 100 ml *1 UV Ink Cartrtridge (W) 100 ml *1 UV Ink Cartrtridge (G) 100 ml *1 UV Printer Cleaning Cartrtridge 380 ml*1
Rotary Printing Attachment - $399
- Allows users to print 3D-texture directly on cylinders, cones and mugs
- Enables users to create customized stickers
- Wood Wall Art *5 Canvas Wall Art *5 Metal Wall Art *2 Ceramic Coaster *10 Light Art Painting Kit *1 Stainless Steel Skinny Tumbler *2 Stainless Steel Travel Mug *2 UV DTF Printing Film A Sheet *25 UV DTF Printing Film B Roll (30-meter) *1
For information about the UV Printer E1 , accessories, and more, please visit
To order E1 on Kickstarter, please visit
About eufyMake
eufyMake is the newest addition to the eufy brand family of smart home products and services. The eufyMake "Make it Real" mission is to develop powerful, easy-to-use tools that seamlessly integrate artistic creativity into everyday life and empower "makers" to transform their imagination into reality. More information is available at .
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at .
eufyMake UV Printer E1
Legal Disclaimer:
