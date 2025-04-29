Eufymake UV Printer E1, The World's First Personal 3D-Texture UV Printer, Is Now Available On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLVUE,WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufyMake, the new creative tool brand from Anker Innovations, today announced the the Kickstarter launch of its flagship product, the UV Printer E . The E1 is the industry's first 3D-texture UV Printer designed for personal use with true professional-grade capabilities. The E1 is available to order through June 12 on Kickstarter for a standard price of $1,899 for a basic bundle with an early bird offer at $1,699 on a first-come, first-served basis. Shipments are currently scheduled to start in July. eufyMake first unveiled the E1 on April 15 with a $50 deposit pre-order offer. Those who complete the deposit and commit to backing the E1 during the Kickstarter launch period will receive $200 cash back from the early bird price or $400 back from the standard price after shipment. Additionally, backers will get $50 cash back for redeeming their original deposit orders. If a deposit order is not redeemed, a refund is available through the eufyMake customer service team.

Highlighted Features and Capabilities

Feature Capabilities Amass3DTM️ Technology Print tactile 3D textures up to 5mm thick on flat panels, rotational services or roll-to-film materials. ColorMaestroTM️ system Deliver millions of different colors on multiple printing surfaces with 100% color accuracy. AI-Powered One-stop Workflow Streamline your creation and ensure top-notch results with more than 20,000 printing templates and innovative AI tools, combined with precise auto-positioning powered by dual-laser and SnapShot Camera technology. 3-in-1 Modular Design Take advantage of the E1's combined rotary machine, UV Direct-to-Film (DTF) laminating machine, and roll-to-film attachment. This modular design delivers a form factor that is 90% smaller than a traditional UV printer, perfect for home, small business or creative studio use. JetCleanTM️system Prevent clogs automatically to ensure your printer stays at peak performance with minimal effort. The E1 is certified with Greenguard Gold, ClimatePartner, and TÜV certifications for optimized safety and sustainability.

Available Kickstarter Bundles, Accessories and Pricing

Kickstarter Bundles



eufyMake E1 Basic Bundle - $1,899



E1 UV Printer

Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit



E1 + Rotary Bundle - $ 2,170



E1 UV Printer



Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit

Rotary Printing Attachment



E1 + UV DTF Laminator Bundle - $ 2,170



E1 UV Printer



Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit

UV DTF Laminating Machine



eufyMake E1 Deluxe Bundle - $ 2,752



E1 UV Printer



Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit



UV DTF Laminating Machine



Rotary Printing Attachment Materials Full kit



Accessories



Ink and Cleaning Cartridge Kit - $299





UV Ink Cartrtridge (C) 100 ml *1



UV Ink Cartrtridge (M) 100 ml *1



UV Ink Cartrtridge (Y) 100 ml *1



UV Ink Cartrtridge (K) 100 ml *1



UV Ink Cartrtridge (W) 100 ml *1



UV Ink Cartrtridge (G) 100 ml *1

UV Printer Cleaning Cartrtridge 380 ml*1



Single Ink and Cleaning Cartridge (per bottle) - $42.99



Rotary Printing Attachment - $399

Allows users to print 3D-texture directly on cylinders, cones and mugs



UV DTF Laminating Machine - $399

Enables users to create customized stickers



Materials Full Kit- $ 457





Wood Wall Art *5



Canvas Wall Art *5



Metal Wall Art *2



Ceramic Coaster *10



Light Art Painting Kit *1



Stainless Steel Skinny Tumbler *2



Stainless Steel Travel Mug *2



UV DTF Printing Film A Sheet *25 UV DTF Printing Film B Roll (30-meter) *1



For information about the UV Printer E1 , accessories, and more, please visit

To order E1 on Kickstarter, please visit

About eufyMake

eufyMake is the newest addition to the eufy brand family of smart home products and services. The eufyMake "Make it Real" mission is to develop powerful, easy-to-use tools that seamlessly integrate artistic creativity into everyday life and empower "makers" to transform their imagination into reality. More information is available at .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at .

