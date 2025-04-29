Color Me Mine Brings The Art Of Having Fun To Tennessee Amid Franchise Boom

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The brand currently operates one studio in Murfreesboro, with another set to open within Nashville later this year. It is actively targeting additional expansion throughout the Nashville Metro area, as well as in Chattanooga, Memphis, Clarksville, Knoxville, Jackson and Cookeville. Nashville also serves as the home of Color Me Mine's corporate training center, making it a strategic hub for onboarding and supporting new franchisees in the region.

The expansion plans come as The International Franchise Association (IFA) recently released its annual Franchising Economic Outlook showing that Tennessee is expected to be the 7th best state in the nation for franchise growth this year due to population growth trends, the region's business-friendly policies and industry growth.

"As Color Me Mine continues its nationwide expansion, Tennessee stands out as a prime market for franchise growth," said Teresa Johnson, CEO of Color Me Mine. "With the state projected to be among the top in the nation for franchise development in 2025, we're excited to partner with passionate entrepreneurs to bring our creative, community-driven experiences to more families. Together, we're spreading 'The Art of Having Fun' to new regions and inspiring artistic expression across the state of Tennessee."

Founded in 1991 in Los Angeles, Color Me Mine is the only paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry and was acquired in 2020 by Twist Brands LLC, the dominant leader in the growing arts and crafts as entertainment vertical. With more than 130 locations, each strategically selected to align with the brand's mission of fostering creativity and community engagement, Color Me Mine is well-positioned to expand its reach through franchising, in the projected $70 million arts and crafts industry across the United States.

"Murfreesboro was the perfect fit for Color Me Mine. We've got great food and entertainment here, but there was nothing quite like a hands-on, creative experience," said Caitlin Davidson, owner of Color Me Mine Murfreesboro, which opened in 2010 and converted to Color Me Mine in 2022. "Our studio offers a feel-good escape – a little artistic self-care – where people of all ages can unplug, unwind and tap into their creativity. With MTSU just around the corner, we see tons of students come in, ditch their phones and get completely immersed in their art. It's a safe, welcoming space where the whole community can come together and create something meaningful."

Color Me Mine is actively seeking qualified franchisees throughout the U.S., particularly in the South and Northwest regions, to join in the fun. Potential franchisees should be passionate entrepreneurs who are excited about making meaningful connections with their community. The brand had an average unit volume of $478,776 in 2024 and the total initial investment to open a franchise is between $180,000-$437,700. Color Me Mine's proven model is a fit for first time business owners, art professionals, and families looking to build their legacy.



About Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine was founded in 1991 and is based in New Orleans, LA. It is the only contemporary paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry, and has an international presence with more than 130 locations across the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, and the Philippines. Acquired by Twist Brands LLC in 2020, Color Me Mine provides guests with the "The Art of Having Fun" through a unique pottery painting experience in a welcoming, relaxing environment. Guests can choose from hundreds of ceramic pieces to paint, and enjoy an hour or two of entertainment while making meaningful connections and memories with friends and family while creating a unique piece of art. Ceramic pieces are then glazed, fired, and picked up later. For more information, visit .

