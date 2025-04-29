Buzzrx® Partners With Chicanos Por La Causa To Expand Access To Medication Assistance For Communities In Need

CPLC is One of the Largest Community Development Organizations in the U.S.

PHOENIX, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzRx , a free prescription savings service that allows users to instantly find the lowest price on their medication at pharmacies nationwide, is proud to announce a new partnership with Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC). CPLC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families from all communities, with a focus on the Latino population. This collaboration aligns with both partners' missions to enhance the health and well-being of everyone by offering affordable solutions to prescription medications.

Through this strategic partnership, BuzzRx and CPLC will work together to ensure that vulnerable populations-especially those who may be uninsured or underinsured-are able to access the medications they need without the burden of high costs. CPLC will promote the program through its many community events and service centers. By leveraging BuzzRx's extensive network of pharmacies and industry-leading savings program, this collaboration will significantly reduce the financial barriers that many individuals face in obtaining necessary prescriptions. Additionally, the free card and coupons can be used by anyone, regardless of whether the person is insured or not. There is no sign-up fee to use BuzzRx, and BuzzRx does not share any sensitive client information.

"BuzzRx has always been focused on empowering individuals to take control of their healthcare by reducing prescription costs," relayed Matthew Herfield, Co-Founder and CEO of BuzzRx. "By teaming up with CPLC, we are making their mission of driving economic empowerment for their one million community members a reality. This partnership strengthens our shared commitment to improving health equity and accessibility in the southwest region."

Since 2013, BuzzRx's 'BeeKind' nonprofit program has been giving back to the communities it serves by transforming savings into support for those who need it most. By simply saving on their prescriptions, customers directly contribute to life-saving causes like CPLC at no additional expense. BuzzRx donates $1 to CPLC every time someone saves using a free card. Last year, BuzzRx achieved a notable milestone of donating over $10 million to its charitable causes since its inception.

"We are proud to join forces with BuzzRx, whose commitment to building healthier communities by offering discounted prescription prices aligns with our mission of service," said Alicia Nuñez, President & CEO at Chicanos Por La Causa. "At CPLC, we believe that health is a right, not a privilege, and together with BuzzRx, we will continue to break down barriers and help those who need it most through innovative methods."

The partnership marks a pivotal step in CPLC providing additional access to health and wellness resources for all communities, from infants to seniors.

About BuzzRx

BuzzRx is a free prescription discount service that allows users to find the lowest price on their medication instantly at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. The website promotes drug transparency by allowing users to compare discounted prices across pharmacy chains, helping reduce out-of-pocket costs and sticker shock at the counter. Since 2021, BuzzRx has helped over 10 million people in the U.S. save up to 80% on their medications, resulting in $2 billion saved. For more information, visit BuzzRx .

About Chicanos Por La Causa

Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) is a community development corporation that provides services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Since 1969, CPLC has been changing lives by developing self-sufficiency and instilling empowerment in those we serve. Our focus areas are advocacy, economic development, education, integrated health & human services, and housing. CPLC provides a better life through offering business and employment opportunities; ensuring everyone has a solid foundation of education; providing hope through a pathway of recovery, restoration, and resiliency; and ensuring that a safe, secure, affordable home is available to every individual we serve. Today, we have more than 30 programs & services, 2,000 employees, and more than 200 locations, making CPLC one of the largest community development corporations in the nation. For more information, visit CPLC .

