Logicgate Named Winner Of The Coveted Global Infosec Awards

CHICAGO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the modern, enterprise-grade provider of cyber, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, has been recognized as the winner of the Market Innovator Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. Built by experts, LogicGate's industry-recognized Risk Cloud platform simplifies complexities with automated workflows, real-time insights, and intuitive AI features, enabling GRC professionals to be more productive, effective, and efficient with their tools, time, and budgets.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Market Innovator for GRC by Cyber Defense Magazine, further substantiating LogicGate's industry-leading position," said Matt Kunkel , Co-Founder and CEO of LogicGate. "Static, manual, and cumbersome technologies are not only archaic - they are detrimental to business growth. Today's organizations require modern, scalable solutions to combat the volatile threat landscape and navigate shifting regulations, and that's exactly what we deliver with the Risk Cloud platform."

Notably, in 2024, LogicGate introduced the industry's first GRC Program Value Realization Tool to provide organizations with unprecedented visibility into the financial impact of their GRC programs, helping security leaders correlate risk with business value and drive better decision-making. Additionally, the expansion of the suite of Spark AI features within Risk Cloud has introduced intelligent automation that streamlines compliance processes, enhances risk assessments, and accelerates issue resolution.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. LogicGate is absolutely worthy of the Market Innovator (GRC) award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives. Learn more about LogicGate's solutions by visiting or LinkedIn .

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

