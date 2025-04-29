Nokia Corporation’S Board Of Directors’ Assembly Meeting Decisions And Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release29 April 2025 at 16.15 EESTIn its assembly meeting, the Board of Directors of Nokia Corporation elected Sari Baldauf as Chair and Timo Ihamuotila as Vice Chair of the Board.The following Board members were elected to the Board's Committees:



Thomas Dannenfeldt was elected as Chair and Pernille Erenbjerg, Lisa Hook and Mike McNamara as members of the Audit Committee.

Timo Ihamuotila was elected as Chair and Sari Baldauf, Pernille Erenbjerg and Thomas Saueressig as members of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.

Thomas Dannenfeldt was elected as Chair and Timo Ahopelto, Sari Baldauf and Elizabeth Crain as members of the Personnel Committee.

Kai Öistämö was elected as Chair and Timo Ahopelto, Mike McNamara and Thomas Saueressig as members of the Technology Committee. Elizabeth Crain was elected as Chair and Sari Baldauf, Lisa Hook, Timo Ihamuotila and Kai Öistämö as members of the Strategy Committee.



Dividend

The Board of Directors has resolved, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2025, on a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the Company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. on the record date of the payment, on 5 May 2025. The dividend will be paid on 12 May 2025. The actual dividend payment date outside Finland will be determined by the practices of the intermediary banks transferring the dividend payments. Following this announced dividend, the Board's remaining asset distribution authorization is a maximum of EUR 0.10 per share.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: ...

Maria Vaismaa, Head of External Communications

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 931 580 507

Email: ...