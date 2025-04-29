Icims To Host Virtual Event Empowering Recruiters To Drive Strategic Change And Define Future Of Recruiting

Register for iCIMS Next on June 17 to earn CEU credits

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS , a leading enterprise hiring platform, is hosting iCIMS Next , a free virtual user conference for global customers and talent acquisition professionals, on June 17. The event is designed to help the modern recruiter lead through this new era of work, where change is constant and technology innovations are rapid. Attendees will leave with cutting-edge strategies and best practices that can elevate their impact with iCIMS.

The half-day event will include expert-led sessions from iCIMS customers, industry analysts from The Hackett Group and Lighthouse Research & Advisory, as well as iCIMS executives. Sessions will showcase strategies for scaling hiring, embracing innovation and leading through change. Attendees who join live will be eligible to earn SHRM and HRCI Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits.

"Recruiting is undergoing a seismic shift with AI, evolving regulations and business demands rewriting the rules of talent acquisition," said Nikki Grigsby, chief customer officer, iCIMS. "These continuous changes call for fearless leadership, so we're empowering our global community to flex their skills and embrace this era as architects of change. With bold strategies, creative thinking and conviction, we're building a future where recruiters and technology move in lockstep to drive hiring success and strategic impact."

Future Fearless: Shaping the Next Era of Hiring Innovation: Eric Connors, iCIMS' chief product officer, will provide an exclusive look at iCIMS' innovations that are redefining hiring, from intelligent automation and AI sourcing to a next generation Candidate Experience Management (CXM) solution and deeper HR tech integrations.

Success Evolution: Empowering TA Leaders with Next-Gen Learning & Support: Grigsby will explore enhancements to iCIMS' support and expert-led services, including new training programs, expanded user community and peer connections, that will help users optimize their system with confidence and maximize their impact.

Transforming Talent Acquisition: iCIMS customers will share how they optimized their talent acquisition strategies during periods of organizational growth and leveraged iCIMS to scale with their evolving needs, ensuring flexibility and long-term success. Recruiter of the Future: Matt Merker, sr. research director at The Hackett Group, will delve into the future of recruitment and why the role of the recruiter is more critical and multifaceted than ever before, backed by a comprehensive analysis of industry research and insights from recruiters, TA pros, and CHROs.

Live attendees of iCIMS Next can also explore two breakout tracks led by iCIMS executives, customers and partners. Attendees will have the option to learn how they can shape the future of talent acquisition as change agents and lead AI transformation, and elevate their everyday impact with practical, day-to-day techniques.

Register for iCIMS Next and join the event live to earn SHRM and HRCI CEU credits. Registrants will have access to on-demand sessions post-event.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of nearly 6,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 33 million people worldwide. For more information, visit .

