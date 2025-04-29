403
U.S. Greenlights Patriot Missile Sale to Romania
(MENAFN) The U.S. State Department has given the green light for Romania to purchase a Patriot air defense system, as announced by the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest on Tuesday.
The deal, valued at $262 million, will provide Romania with a modern air defense system, including an AN/MPQ-65 radar and two M903 launch stations, set to replace the Patriot unit Romania sent to Ukraine in September 2024. NATO member countries will fund the acquisition through grants, emphasizing the alliance’s focus on bolstering Eastern Europe’s defense capabilities.
The U.S. Embassy noted that this system will significantly enhance Romania's air defense, particularly in the Black Sea region, helping to protect its airspace and counter potential aerial threats. The agreement further strengthens U.S.-Romania security ties and contributes to NATO's broader efforts to address rising regional security concerns.
