Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Conducts Inspection Campaign Targeting Gold Shops In Response To Consumer Complaints

Inspection reports were filed against the violating shops, and the necessary legal measures have been initiated, a statement said.The ministry affirmed that such practices represent a breach of the law and undermine market stability and consumer rights.The ministry reiterated its commitment to continuing regular inspection and monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.The ministry encourages consumers to report any violations or illegal practices at: Call Centre: 16001, social media accounts: @MOCIQATAR

