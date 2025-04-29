'Trump Burger': Texas Joint Brings Crowd On 100 Days Of Donald Trump Administration, Offers 'Stale Biden Burger' Too

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump completed 100 days of his second term as the US President on April 29. His influence goes beyond Washington as miles away in a small Texas town northwest of Houston, a Trump-themed burger joint is grabbing everyone's attention.

Trump burger joint in Texas

A video from the Bellville joint showcases how each burger bun is carefully branded with the name 'Trump.'

The joint comes decorated with Trump cardboard cutouts, 2024 campaign banners, and shelves full of MAGA merchandise. On the menu, one can find popular dishes like 'Trump Burger' and the double patty 'Trump Tower' which costs $16.99. Besides these, they also serve 'Biden Burger', made with 'stale buns and old tomatoes'. Priced at USD 50.99, the Biden burger remains“unavailable due to cheating and inflation.”

Opened in 2020, the spot is said to be a weekend hotspot for bikers, families, and Trump supporters alike. In the same town, Trump reportedly won 80% of the votes in the 2024 election.

100 days of Donald Trump in administration

Talking about 100 days of Donald Trump in administration, a 59-year-old retiree, Kim Vanek said, as per AFP, "I think they've gone wonderful you know. He's been planning now on four years to get back in here and people think it's going to happen overnight... (that) things are going to change overnight, it's not. But, he's on the right path. You're going to see a lot of good things come out of the next three years.”

"I think with this administration you knew with the second round that he was going to come out guns blazing. And I think especiallya lot of people that voted and supported him were very happy about it. Because I think that the first 100 days are the most impactful. And while I think the aggressive approach has definitely been good towards his agenda and the implementation of it and even some of the people are pretty questionable," added another August money who did not vote for Trump.

Despite its Trump-themed decor, the restaurant has no formal connection to the Trump Organisation.

Trump rally in Michigan

Meanwhile, the US president is holding a rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark the first 100 days of his second term, his largest public event since returning to the White House.

Michigan was one of the battleground states Trump snatched from the Democratic column. But the state has also been deeply affected by his tariffs, including on new imported cars and auto parts.