Ukraine Restructures Defense Ministry
(MENAFN) In a strategic move to enhance operational effectiveness amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine announced a reshuffling of its defense leadership by naming three new deputy defense ministers.
This reorganization is aimed at increasing the agility and planning capabilities of the defense ministry during a critical period of war.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov shared the update on Facebook, stating, "Today, I made several key appointments aimed at ensuring greater efficiency and agility in the work of the defense agency, as well as creating conditions for deeper integration with international partners."
His remarks emphasize the goal of fostering closer cooperation with global allies and improving internal management.
Sergiy Boyev has been assigned the role of first deputy minister of defense. Previously tasked with international cooperation, Boyev will now act as a coordinator among other deputies.
His responsibilities will center on strengthening ties with international partners and boosting the growth of Ukraine's defense manufacturing sector.
Lt. Gen. Mykola Shevtsov has been chosen as the deputy minister responsible for logistics and procurement.
Drawing from his extensive background in logistics, Shevtsov will contribute to reforming procurement practices and streamlining the military supply chain to improve delivery efficiency.
Oleksandr Kozenko has been designated as the deputy minister in charge of aviation development.
With prior experience in the civil aviation sector and a background as an advisor to the Defense Ministry since 2023, Kozenko will lead efforts to advance Ukraine's air capabilities.
Additionally, the ministry confirmed that Serhii Melnyk has ended his term as deputy minister.
His past duties included overseeing services for military personnel and advancing Ukraine’s collaboration with NATO in reserve officer training.
While stepping down from his current role, Melnyk is expected to continue contributing in a different capacity.
