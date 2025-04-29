Eritrea: Eye Surgery At Massawa Hospital

Eye surgery was successfully performed on 240 patients at Massawa Hospital on 26 April. The program was carried out in collaboration with Eritrean experts from the Ministry of Health branch in the Northern Red Sea Region, Massawa Hospital, and the 'Cure Blindness' ophthalmology group. The beneficiaries were patients from the sub-zones of Gelalo, Foro, and Massawa.

Dr. Eyob Beyene, an eye surgery expert and coordinator of the program, stated that this initiative was a continuation of similar surgeries previously conducted in the sub-zones of Nakfa, Afabet, and Ghinda.

Dr. Zemui Mekonnen, Medical Director of Massawa Hospital, noted that a survey had been conducted in the sub-zones prior to the surgeries, and highlighted that the program was successfully implemented owing to the strong commitment of the medical professionals and the full cooperation of local administrations.

Dr. Mengis Baire, coordinator of the 'Cure Blindness' ophthalmology group, noted that the expansion of the project over the past two years-from being confined to Asmara to reaching remote areas of the country-has achieved commendable results. He also emphasized that the fact the program was fully implemented by Eritrean experts is a double-fold victory.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the opportunity provided.

It is worth recalling that similar surgeries were carried out for 539 patients at Nakfa, Ghinda, and Afabet hospitals.

