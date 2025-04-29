Cardinal Dermatology Center Opens May 1 In Cary, NC

Cardinal Dermatology Center opens May 1

A Vital New Option for Skin Health During Skin Cancer Awareness Month

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Cardinal Dermatology Center is proud to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art new office at 150 Wellesley Trade Lane, Suite 204, Cary, NC 27519 on Thursday, May 1, 2025.With the month of May dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of early skin cancer detection and prevention, the timing couldn't be more critical. Cardinal Dermatology Center offers patients in Cary, Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill a rare and important opportunity: immediate access to expert dermatological care without the long wait times many have come to expect in the region.Led by Dr. Kevin Nethers, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist , Cardinal Dermatology Center is committed to providing prompt, personalized skin care at a beautiful, brand-new facility. Located conveniently at the corner of Highway 55 and High House Road, the center features ample free parking and an easy-to-access setting for patients throughout the Triangle.A Critical Time for Skin Exams: May Is Skin Cancer Awareness MonthOne in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Early detection saves lives, and there is no better time than Skin Cancer Awareness Month to schedule a full-body skin exam with a board-certified dermatologist. Skin cancer affects people both physically and emotionally - it is personal, it is serious, and early diagnosis makes a profound difference.Dr. Nethers brings a deeply personal commitment to skin cancer detection and treatment, inspired by his own family's history with the disease. His passion led him to participate in groundbreaking melanoma research that contributes to national treatment guidelines. At Cardinal Dermatology Center, every patient will benefit from his experience, compassion, and focus on early detection.“Our goal is to bring timely, expert dermatologic care to this community at a time when it is needed most,” said Dr. Nethers.“Especially during Skin Cancer Awareness Month, we encourage everyone to take their skin health seriously and schedule a screening. It can truly save lives.”Same-Week Appointments Now AvailableUnlike many practices where patients wait weeks or months to be seen, Cardinal Dermatology Center offers same-week appointments, easy online scheduling, and the attentive service of a locally owned, physician-led practice.Comprehensive services include:.Skin cancer screenings, mole evaluations, and full-body skin exams.Treatment for acne, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, and other chronic skin conditions.Hair loss consultations and evaluations.Wound checks, suture removals, and medical dermatology visitsPatients can schedule online at or by calling 919-230-4016.About Dr. Kevin Nethers.Board-certified dermatologist, Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD).Medical degree from the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine.Dermatology residency completed at KCU-GME Orlando Dermatology Consortium (Chief Resident).Active contributor to melanoma research and national skin cancer guidelinesOutside of his professional life, Dr. Nethers enjoys spending time with his wife and young son, playing golf, and rooting for the University of Florida Gators.

CAROLINE NYSTROM

CARDINAL DERMATOLOGY CENTER

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.