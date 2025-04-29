403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Secretary General: Baghdad Summit Crucial Opportunity Amid Regional Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul Gheit emphasized the importance of the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad, calling it a timely opportunity to strengthen joint Arab action amid escalating regional challenges, particularly the ongoing Israeli occupation's aggression in Gaza.
Speaking to KUNA following a lecture at the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute regarding the challenges to stability in the Arab world, Aboul Gheit said the summit can unify Arab countries, and address increasing external pressures and interference in Arab affairs.
He noted that Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki will visit Baghdad to oversee preparations, expressing satisfaction with Iraq's efforts to ensure the summit's success.
The summit will tackle key issues including Palestine, Syria, Yemen, and Libya, and broader economic and development concerns, and Aboul Gheit expressed hope that it will produce meaningful decisions supporting regional stability.
He also highlighted the Arab League's involvement in a Saudi-French initiative to promote the two-state solution, with a related summit scheduled in New York this June, and commented on ongoing US-Iran consultations, noting Oman's mediation role.
Aboul Gheit warned of a dangerous global phase marked by major power rivalries and signs of a new "Cold War," particularly between the US and China.
He praised Kuwait's consistent support for Arab causes, especially Palestine, and the role of its diplomatic institute in preparing future diplomats.
Aboul Gheit stressed that continued foreign interference and internal divisions have weakened Arab institutions, including the League itself, and that the unresolved Palestinian issue remains a key source of regional instability. (end)
aa
Speaking to KUNA following a lecture at the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute regarding the challenges to stability in the Arab world, Aboul Gheit said the summit can unify Arab countries, and address increasing external pressures and interference in Arab affairs.
He noted that Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki will visit Baghdad to oversee preparations, expressing satisfaction with Iraq's efforts to ensure the summit's success.
The summit will tackle key issues including Palestine, Syria, Yemen, and Libya, and broader economic and development concerns, and Aboul Gheit expressed hope that it will produce meaningful decisions supporting regional stability.
He also highlighted the Arab League's involvement in a Saudi-French initiative to promote the two-state solution, with a related summit scheduled in New York this June, and commented on ongoing US-Iran consultations, noting Oman's mediation role.
Aboul Gheit warned of a dangerous global phase marked by major power rivalries and signs of a new "Cold War," particularly between the US and China.
He praised Kuwait's consistent support for Arab causes, especially Palestine, and the role of its diplomatic institute in preparing future diplomats.
Aboul Gheit stressed that continued foreign interference and internal divisions have weakened Arab institutions, including the League itself, and that the unresolved Palestinian issue remains a key source of regional instability. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment