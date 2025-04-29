BCN Strengthens Western Region Expansion With The Appointment Of Sales Director Heather Wightman

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Heather's appointment represents a continuation of BCN's strategic investment in the Western region and underscores the company's ongoing commitment to delivering regionalized support and building strong partner relationships. She will work closely with BCN's technology advisor community to drive growth and deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across the region.

"Heather's proven success in the channel and her deep understanding of partner engagement make her a valuable addition to our team," said Ryan Kelly, Chief Revenue Officer at BCN. "Her leadership will support our continued expansion and help ensure that partners in the West have the resources they need to succeed."

Heather will report to Dan Solomon, Vice President of Sales for the Western Region, whose recent appointment marked the start of BCN's expanded presence in the area.

About BCN

As a Managed Network and Technology Solutions Provider since 1994, BCN delivers customized solutions that fuel growth, enhance security, and simplify complexity. Our experts guide you to the right technology, then help you secure, manage, and monitor it, ensuring seamless connectivity and performance. With hundreds of industry partnerships and an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer care, we provide the simplicity of one provider, one bill, and one portal to manage all services across multiple locations. As a privately held company, BCN serves a growing roster of customers nationally and internationally, delivering best-in-class solutions backed by personalized service and unmatched support. For more information, visit .

