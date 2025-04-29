403
Officials Confirm No Cyberattack Behind Spain, Portugal’s Blackout
(MENAFN) A massive blackout that plunged Spain and Portugal into darkness for hours on Monday was not the result of a cyberattack, according to Spain’s electricity grid operator.
“We have been able to conclude that there was no intrusion in the grid’s control center,” Eduardo Prieto, a director at Red Eléctrica, confirmed during a news briefing on Tuesday.
Prieto added that it is “too early” to say whether human error was to blame for the blackout, which began in southwestern Spain, a region known for its solar power generation.
When asked if solar energy played a role, Prieto noted that it was “very possible.” He also dismissed the possibility of an atmospheric event causing the disruption.
The Iberian Peninsula experienced its worst blackout in modern history just after noon on Monday, leaving almost all of mainland Spain and Portugal without power.
By midnight, Spain had restored 61% of its electricity demand, and by Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez reported that 99.95% of the country’s electricity supply had been restored.
Despite the widespread disruption, no major security incidents were reported, and the atmosphere remained calm. Many people took advantage of the unexpected break, gathering with friends and enjoying ice cream before it melted, as traffic was lighter and internet access spotty, leading some to describe the situation as a nostalgic step back in time.
However, the power outage was less enjoyable for others, especially travelers and those stranded in elevators. Around 35,000 people were rescued from stuck trains, while major traffic jams filled cities like Madrid, where traffic lights and public transportation systems failed, and people were rescued from subway stations.
