All About You Medical Spa Partners With Gethairmdtm To Bring Non-Invasive Hair Solutions To Fairfield, CT

- Dr. Christine GouldFAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Christine Gould and All About You Medical Spa have partnered with GetHairMDTM to become the area's exclusive provider of comprehensive non-surgical hair restoration solutions. For Dr. Gould, founder of All About You Medical Spa and graduate of Cornell Medical College and Yale University, this partnership represents a natural evolution of her practice's philosophy."Throughout my 20 years in medical aesthetics, I've witnessed firsthand how physical appearance directly impacts confidence," said Dr. Gould. "Hair loss affects over 40% of women and 50% of men, yet many people are unaware of their treatment options. Now we can address this concern with the same personalized approach we bring to all our aesthetic services."All About You Medical Spa has built its reputation on Dr. Gould's commitment to performing treatments personally in a private, comfortable setting."What excites me most about this partnership is the scientific approach," Dr. Gould explained. "Just as I've always tailored aesthetic treatments to each patient's unique needs, we can now create personalized hair restoration plans based on sophisticated analysis rather than guesswork."Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD, noted: "Dr. Gould's reputation for excellence in Fairfield made this partnership a natural fit. Her dedication to personally performing treatments and staying at the forefront of aesthetic medicine aligns perfectly with our mission of making effective hair restoration accessible to patients in their communities."As the exclusive GetHairMD provider in her area, All About You Medical Spa becomes the premier destination for this comprehensive panel of proven and effective services. This exclusivity ensures consistent, high-quality care from a trusted provider.The program includes options to make treatments affordable for everyone. Treatment plans are customized for optimal results.Patient benefits include:. Non-invasive treatments with no downtime. Personalized plans based on individual analysis and genetic testing. Convenient access to services from a trusted local provider. Flexible schedulingAbout All About You Medical SpaFounded in 2013, All About You Medical Spa provides aesthetic and anti-aging treatments in Fairfield, CT. Dr. Gould focuses on advanced aesthetics, and natural results.The practice serves patients from throughout Fairfield with a comprehensive range of services, including bioidentical, hormone therapy, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, injectables, weight loss and hair restoration.For more information about All About You Medical Spa, please visit .OrOr call (203) 292-5559About GetHairMDTMGetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit .

