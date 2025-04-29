Not Your Average Bites: Discover the Exciting New Dishes at Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology

403
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) In a city of endless indulgence, Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology continues to whisper its own delicious secrets—this time, in the form of a powerful new line-up of starters. Each new dish is a story, a memory, a rediscovered flavour—reimagined through the lens of tradition, rebellion, and culinary soul.
As always, Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology doesn't just serve food. It serves mystery. From behind its velvet-draped doors and vintage echoes, a new chapter begins—one that blends India’s rich regional heritage with a modern, daring twist.
New Flavours
Introducing a selection of dishes that are curated to surprise, satisfy, and stir conversation:
• Plant Project: A textured garden of crispy okra, sisho leaf, hash avocado and coconut. Vegan, vibrant, and deeply rooted in South Indian freshness.
• Moradabadi Dal: Soulful lentils, kala masala, sprouted goodness and house butter meet spiced mint in a tribute to the timeless Mughal street carts of Uttar Pradesh.
• Kathal Vada Pav: Street food royalty with a charcoal twist. Jackfruit vada, spicy coconut chutney, and inky charcoal pav – gritty, smoky, unforgettable.
• Crab Kurkuri: Soft, spiced crab meets crunch in this coastal-inspired plate, with a fiery Tangra chilli sauce that nods to Calcutta’s buzzing alleys.
• Lobster Podi Dosa: Where Tamil heat meets ocean luxury. A crispy dosa stuffed with lobster masala and tempered coconut—because who said comfort can’t be luxe?
• Bater Bao: A pepper-fried quail in a soft steamed bao. It’s wild, it’s warm, and it’s like nothing you’ve tasted before.
Each dish is a moment, an emotion—a playful clash of nostalgic comfort and bold innovation, designed for guests who are curious, hungry, and ready to explore.
The new items are not just additions to the menu—they are additions to the story. Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology continues to honour India’s incredible culinary heritage, while constantly pushing the boundaries of how it’s told.
Whether you’re in for a casual bite, an immersive tasting, or just a place to sip, share, and stay too long—Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology invites you to step off the map and into something unexpected.
Flying Elephant Mystical Mixology is located at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For further information, please call +971 54 996 3324 or follow @flyingelephanton Instagram. Online bookings can be made here.
