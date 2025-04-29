Bar Capital Debuts Innovative Private Equity Solution For High-Growth New Jersey Cannabis Retail Ventures At MJ Unpacked

Bar Capital was founded in 2016 by Shahi, a Chartered Financial Analyst professional (CFA®).

- Anand Shahi, founder and president of Bar CapitalPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bar Capital , a New Jersey-based private equity firm led by Anand Shahi and Daniel Dagen, is officially launching its cannabis-focused private equity platform at MJ Unpacked in Atlantic City, April 29 - May 1.Founded in 2016 by Shahi, Bar Capital has built a proven track record of advisory, capital formation, implementing efficient operations, and designing and executing financial and governance strategies that unlock value for stakeholders.“Our team has dedicated almost a year to creating a robust deal flow pipeline, generating M&A templates, identifying key operations personnel and service providers, defining tax strategies, researching ESOP conversions and unique regulatory requirements, and most importantly, understanding the behavior of the New Jersey cannabis consumer,” said Shahi, Bar Capital president and former CFO of Nova Farms."The company selected New Jersey, the nation's most densely populated state, with a fast-growing cannabis market, as its sole focus. The firm's approach is built on three pillars: incorporating qualified retail licenses into the platform; implementing proprietary tax and cost-saving strategies to optimize cash flow; and providing capital with a turnkey solution for investing in a portfolio of quality retail locations."We are committed to supporting entrepreneurial license holders who may have secured high-traffic locations with adequate parking, but lack access to sufficient capital in a competitive and highly regulated market. By providing a strong corporate infrastructure with standardized operations across a portfolio of retail assets, we aim to provide the backing these qualified license holders need to operate with confidence and build deeper connections with the consumer in their local community,” said Dagen, CEO of Bar Capital."Bar Capital's strategy is uniquely built for New Jersey, where the regulatory landscape and market potential align. The platform is structured to enable store operators to have ownership in the license while becoming part of a broader network of locations that can cut the cost of operations and significantly increase the outlook for long-term success.In alignment with the MJ Unpacked conference, the company will host a series of private investor dinners to deepen conversations and review potential partnerships.“As a longtime New Jersey resident and consumer, I understand what this market demands,” said Shahi.“Customers expect a retail experience that consistently raises the bar, and that's exactly why we chose the name Bar Capital. It reflects our commitment to operational excellence, talent recruitment, and delivering scalable value from day one.”For information, visit .About Bar CapitalBar Capital is a specialized investment firm headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, and dedicated to empowering visionary entrepreneurs and fund managers within the real estate and cannabis sectors. Through a combination of capital investment, strategic advisory, and deep industry expertise, the firm partners with high-growth companies to accelerate their success and drive meaningful impact.Led by President Anand Shahi, CFA, and Chief Executive Daniel Dagen, CFA, the firm is committed to fostering innovation and building lasting relationships grounded in trust and accountability. Bar Capital's collaborative approach and extensive network of experts and investors enable it to provide tailored solutions that support partners through every stage of growth. For information, visit .###MEDIA CONTACT:Daniel Dagen, ....Safe Harbor Statement:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Bar Capital's future plans, strategies, fundraising goals, operational intentions, and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments in the cannabis industry, the ability to successfully raise and deploy capital, and other factors beyond the company's control. Bar Capital undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

