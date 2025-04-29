Baku Military Court Begins Hearing On Charges Against Ruben Vardanyan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, who faces multiple serious charges including violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, and financing of terrorism, has officially begun in Baku, Azernews reports.

The hearing is being held at the Baku Court Complex under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court.

During the previous session, victims involved in the case provided testimony.

Vardanyan stands accused under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. These include Article 100 (planning and conducting an aggressive war), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 112 (unlawful deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenarism), 115 (violations of the laws and customs of war), 116 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 214 (terrorism), and 214-1 (financing of terrorism).

Additionally, he is charged under Article 218 (establishing a criminal organization), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or carrying of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1 (acts posing a threat to aviation security), 278 (violent seizure and retention of power or violent change of the constitutional order), 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law), and 318 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan), among other offenses.