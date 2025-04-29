403
BBC under heavy criticism in India over Kashmir terror assault coverage
(MENAFN) The BBC has faced criticism from the Indian government over its coverage of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. Sources told RT that the Indian government expressed its concerns after the BBC referred to the attackers as "militants" in a television report. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reportedly contacted BBC India head Jackie Martin to address the issue.
The MEA's External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division is now tasked with overseeing the BBC's future reports. The Indian government also raised concerns about the BBC's website headline, "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists," which many Indian social media users found offensive, accusing the network of implying that India was responsible for the killings.
Similar issues were raised against other international news agencies like AP and Reuters, and the MEA plans to monitor their coverage closely, flagging anything deemed misleading or downplaying the gravity of the situation.
Furthermore, the Indian government has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, following recommendations from the Home Ministry. The banned platforms include news outlets such as Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, and individual channels run by journalists like Irshad Bhatti and Asma Shirazi. Other blocked channels include sports and cricket content providers like Samaa Sports and Uzair Cricket.
